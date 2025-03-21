Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTC Pink: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") an exploration Company focused on the discovery of battery metals in Brazil's prestigious Lithium Valley, is pleased to announce an exploration update and discussion of results returned from SGS Laboratory from an additional 146 samples collected from the Company's flagship Arapaima Lithium Project in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Jon Hill, Director of Spark Energy Minerals commented: "Our, sub-drainage stream sediment sampling program continues to provide encouraging results with anomalous lithium and pathfinder element assays from 17 out of 24 sub-drainages. The results showcase highly anomalous lithium (80-191 ppm) and pathfinder elements vectoring our search towards more specific areas that now allow focused follow-up of priority targets across the portfolio of tenements. This closer spaced sampling has largely validated and refined individual targets within the larger macro drainage catchments reported and assigned high prospectivity for lithium rankings in the government reports1&2. In addition, the potential for significant REE and gallium mineralization associated with the fertile Caladão Intrusive suite across Spark's tenements, adjacent to Axel REE Ltd., is clearly highlighted in recent results for both stream sediment and soil samples collected in these areas. We continue to make good progress with the first phase exploration across the extensive 64,359-hectare tenement package while rapidly positioning to advance follow up work towards drill testing the priority targets already defined by the 122 pegmatite occurrences so far identified within 13 pegmatite trends over a combined strike length of over 31km."

Arapaima Lithium Project Exploration

Recent Highlights:

Stream sediment sampling to date has been completed for 27 sub-drainage basins of the 68 sub-drainage basins planned to be sampled in the initial reconnaissance phase exploration program.

Analytical results for 24 sub-drainage basins have been reported with results for 3 sub-drainage basins awaited.

17 out of 24 sub-drainages with results reported to date show anomalous assays for lithium (Li 80-191) and pathfinder elements for prioritized follow-up.

122 individual pegmatite occurrences have been mapped within 13 pegmatite trends over a combined 31km strike.

Lithium Targets 1 and 5 remain top priority and have been named Grota do Maquém Target and Água Branca Target respectively.

The company has added a new priority REE target called the Caladão Target with stream sediment results peaking at 2,458ppm TREO and soil samples results peaking at 3,041ppm TREO.

66, old artisanal - garimpo mine workings with associated pegmatite occurrences (open pits and underground) have been identified and recorded for follow up mapping and sampling.

Multi-element geochemical results have been reported for a total of 263 samples to date with results, including 146 samples reported this week.

71 samples are at the lab awaiting results and an additional 63 new samples are on the way to SGS Laboratory.

Recent Analytical Results

Analytical results for a further 146 samples (19 rock chips, 67 stream sediment and 60 soil samples) were reported recently by the SGS laboratory. Stream sediment results from 24 sub-drainage catchments out of 27 sub-drainage catchments sampled to date have now been reported.

17 out of 24 sub-drainages with results reported to date show anomalous results for lithium (range 20-191 ppm) and pathfinder elements. Importantly 4 contiguous sub-drainages show highly anomalous lithium (80-191 ppm) and pathfinder element results for prioritized follow-up. For full set of assays please click here.

Figure 1: Stream sediment sampling results for 24 sub-drainage basins where results have been reported to date. 17 out of 24 sub-drainage basins show positive results for lithium (80-191 ppm) and pathfinder elements.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_abb2dc10144f2b49_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Zoomed image of the Agua Branca section of the tenements showing the 4 contiguous sub-drainage basins highly anomalous stream sediment samples for lithium (80-191 ppm). These results confirm and extend the potential footprint of the anomalous rock chip lithium results from the Target 5 area (up to 457 ppm).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_abb2dc10144f2b49_003full.jpg

Table 1: Analytical results for lithium and associated pathfinder elements for 26 stream samples. The stream sediment samples show anomalous levels of lithium and pathfinder elements, specifically cesium, gallium, niobium, tin and rubidium.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_sparktable1.jpg

Caladão Target - New Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Gallium Target

The initial soil and stream sediment samples collected from Spark's tenements within the Caladão Granite contiguous with Axel REE's recently reported REE - gallium discovery returned high REE values of up to 2,458ppm TREO (stream sediment) and 3,041ppm TREO (soil) respectively.

These results indicate that the Caladão Granite is a highly prospective target for REE, remaining open to the southwest and validates the continued trend along strike from Axel REE's project to the south.

An additional 36 samples collected in the area are currently being analyzed at SGS Laboratory.

Table 2: Analytical results for Rare Earth Elements (REE) and gallium in soil samples

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_sparktable2.jpg

Figure 3: Image showing relative position of Spark's Caladão REE and gallium relative to the Axel REE's Discovery. Please note the location of the prospective Caladão Granite (Red) with Spark tenements located to both the north and southeast of the Axel REE tenements (Pink).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_abb2dc10144f2b49_006full.jpg

Forward Exploration Plan

Exploration of Spark's extensive 64,359-hectare tenement package will continue on three main fronts:

Continued first pass reconnaissance phase geological mapping and stream sediment samples (61 sub-drainage basins remain to be sampled).

Follow up initiatives in the highly prospective targets 1 & 5, with ongoing interpretation of the results to develop initial drill testing targets.

Plan more extensive programs in the Caladão region such as auger drilling to further delineate the potential of the prospective REE & gallium zone contiguous to Axel REE.

To date the company has completed the following exploration work:

Geological Observations: 399

Pegmatite occurrences: 122

Artisanal workings: 66

Samples collected: 397

Pegmatite trends: 13

Sub-drainage basins sampled: 27

Sub-drainage basins remaining to be sampled 61

Samples at laboratory awaiting results: 71

Samples with results reported: 263

Figure 4: Exploration progress across Spark's extensive exploration tenement package.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/245662_abb2dc10144f2b49_007full.jpg

Eugene Hodgson, CEO & Director of Spark Energy Minerals commented: "We are excited by the positive results from our latest sampling program, which continue to demonstrate the significant potential of our Arapaima Lithium Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. The discovery of 17 prospective drainage basins with anomalous lithium and pathfinder elements greatly enhances our ability to pinpoint and prioritize high-value exploration targets. Additionally, the impressive rare earth element and gallium findings in the Caladão region further highlight the strategic value of our project area, underscoring Spark's position in one of the world's most promising mineral regions. As we move forward, we are focused on advancing exploration towards future drilling activities to unlock the full potential of these exciting results."

QA/QC Protocols

Spark maintained full chain-of-custody control from sampling through to laboratory delivery ensuring the reliability of the assay results. SGS Laboratory used QAQC protocols for blanks, standards and duplicates, the results of which are reported alongside the completed analysis.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jonathan Victor Hill BSc Hons, FAUSIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101 and a director of Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Source: 'Lithium Potential Assessment Project in Brasil" in the Eastern Pegmatite Province of Brasil: the Geological Survey of Brazil promoting mineral research. Technical Report 19 - August 2023 DOI: 10.29396/ITCPRM.2023.19 Source: 'Evaluation of the Lithium Potential in Brasil" - Mid - Jequitinhonha River, North -East Minas Gerais ministry of Mines and Energy, Secretary of Geology, Mines and Development, the Geological Survey of Brazil promoting mineral research. Technical Report - 2016

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals, Inc. is a Canadian company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of battery metals and mineral assets, with a particular emphasis on its substantial interests in Brazil. The Company's flagship project is the Arapaima Lithium project spanning 64,359 hectares in Brazil's renowned Lithium Valley, one of the most prolific mining regions in the world. This region is rapidly gaining global recognition for its vast deposits of lithium and rare earth minerals, positioning Brazil as a critical player in the global energy transition.

