Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 21, 2025) - Genifi inc. (TSXV: GNFI) ("genifi" or the "Company") today announced that it held its special meeting of shareholders earlier today and that shareholders overwhelming approved the resolution relating to the liquidation and dissolution of the Company.

The Company will provide a further update regarding the distribution of the Company's remaining assets and the dissolution of the Company when it has further information on the details thereof.

About genifi inc.:

Further information on the Company can be found at www.genifi.com.



