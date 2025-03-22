Presearch Strengthens Sales Division, Appoints Dan Buckingham and Chris Huse as Global Vice Presidents

Presearch.com, Inc., the community-driven decentralized search engine, is delighted to announce the strategic appointments of Dan Buckingham and Chris Huse as Global Vice Presidents of Sales. These pivotal hires underscore Presearch's commitment to monetizing and scaling its operations to unprecedented levels.

Following the recent launch of a crowdfunding initiative on Wefunder, Presearch is poised to enhance the monetization of its core offerings, particularly its flagship advertising product, the Presearch Takeover Ad (PTA). PTAs are immersive, wallpaper-style advertisements displayed on the Presearch.com homepage and search result pages, offering geo-targeting capabilities by country or state.

Tim Enneking, CEO of Presearch, expressed enthusiasm about the new additions: "The entire team at Presearch is ecstatic about bringing on board two such consummate professionals to establish our inaugural dedicated sales team. This development not only significantly enhances our monetization prospects but also ensures that Dan and Chris will champion the interests of advertisers, helping them achieve their objectives in collaboration with Presearch. Both have already hit the ground running, and we anticipate remarkable contributions from each."

Dan Buckingham brings over a decade of experience in digital and broadcast media sales, most recently with Audacy. Chris Huse offers more than 15 years of expertise in digital media sales, with a robust background in the cryptocurrency sector-a key vertical for Presearch.

Dan remarked, "I am thrilled to join the Presearch team at such an exciting juncture and am eager to contribute to this next phase of growth. I firmly believe in the Presearch mission, and witnessing the team's daily accomplishments is both incredible and inspiring. As consumers increasingly prioritize their privacy and seek alternatives to Big Tech, privacy-focused search is a burgeoning market, and Presearch offers a fantastic product. Presearch Takeover Ads present a bold new avenue for advertisers to engage with our expanding user base, and they are evidently yielding excellent results for existing clients."

Chris added, "It's truly an honor to join such a talented team at Presearch as it continues to lead innovation in the privacy-focused, non-profiling search space. I'm incredibly excited to contribute to its mission and play a role in shaping the future of decentralized search."

Currently, Presearch averages approximately 400,000 searches daily. The ongoing Wefunder crowdfunding campaign has garnered nearly $150,000 in just a few weeks.

For more information on Presearch Takeover Ads, visit: https://presearch.io/advertise

To learn more about the Wefunder crowdfunding campaign, visit: https://wefunder.com/presearch

Access Presearch online at: www.presearch.com

About Presearch

Established in 2017, Presearch.com is the world's most widely used meta-search engine. Unlike conventional search engines, Presearch does not track users' online activity or sell their personal data to advertisers, allowing users to search with peace of mind. Presearch's robust ecosystem, powered in part by the community, includes its search API, AI search results, uncensored/unbiased AI chatbot PreGPT, keyword staking, node running, search staking, and an affordable advertising product suite.

