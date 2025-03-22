Blue Diamond Resorts: UPDATE -- Now Open for Bookings: Royalton CHIC Barbados Expands the Brand's Caribbean Footprint

ST. MICHAEL, Barbados, March 21, 2025, is officially open for bookings, gearing up for a spectacular debut in Spring 2026. Nestled along Barbados' glamorous Gold Coast, this stylish lifestyle resort is designed for trendsetters who crave excitement and sophistication in equal measure. Guests will indulge in electrifying experiences and effortless luxury, where every moment is unforgettable, vibrant, and unapologetically posh.

"The demand for adults-only, all-inclusive modern luxury has never been stronger, with travelers seeking more than just relaxation-they want engaging social experiences. With both Jamaica and Barbados joining our collection, we are introducing a bold new era of upscale travel, tailored for those who crave indulgence and energy in equal measure," said Jordi Pelfort, President of Blue Diamond Resorts. "Barbados has long been a destination of distinction, making it the perfect setting for the Royalton CHIC Resorts experience."

As Blue Diamond Resorts' first property in Barbados, this addition reinforces the brand's expansion into the Caribbean's most vibrant and sought-after destinations. Coinciding with the company's 15th anniversary of innovation in all-inclusive hospitality, Royalton CHIC Barbados marks another bold milestone in the company's continued growth, delivering high-end indulgence infused with an undeniably social spirit. Much like Barbados itself, an island celebrated for its effortless elegance, lively culture, and jet set appeal, the resort is designed as the ultimate adults only escape, offering the perfect balance of relaxation and excitement, all under the signature "Party Your Way" concept.

Designed for spirited, contemporary comfort, Royalton CHIC Barbados will feature 220 stylish suites, offering options such as oceanfront views, swim-out access, and private terraces. Guests seeking an enhanced stay can opt for the Diamond Club suite category, unlocking personalized butler service, exclusive amenities, and exclusive Diamond Club beach and pool areas. The resort's culinary scene will be just as fabulous, with nine restaurants and three bars blending local flavors with global influences, including a vibrant steakhouse, the dazzling Level 18 Rooftop Cabana Lounge, and an enticing new French-Island-Fusion restaurant that will elevate classic flavors with a Caribbean twist.

Embodying the Royalton CHIC Resorts spirit, the resort will curate a dynamic mix of entertainment, wellness, and social experiences. Guests can unwind at The Royal Spa, join high-energy Royalton FIT classes, or revel in non-stop entertainment curated by the CHIC Angels. Whether basking in poolside luxury, enjoying the island's most vibrant nightlife, or indulging in exclusive experiences, every stay will be designed for unapologetic indulgence and unexpected moments.

Following the buzz of last year's launch of Royalton CHIC Antigua and the recent announcement of Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove, this latest addition strengthens Blue Diamond Resorts' vision of reimagining the adults-only all-inclusive experience. The arrival of Royalton CHIC Barbados marks yet another bold step in its expansion-proving that adults-only luxury has never been more enticing.

Bookings are now open for Spring 2026 stays. For more information or to book your next vacation, visit royaltonchicresorts.com.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Blue Diamond Resortsencompasses over 80 properties, exceeding 20,000 rooms in eight countries located in the most popular holiday destinations in the Caribbean. Its nine leading hotel brands include the Award-winning, All-In Luxury®Royalton Luxury Resorts, where Everyone is Family. Whether guests come as friends, parents, kids, couples, weddings, corporate or incentive retreats, or solo travelers everyone is family in these properties that feature personalized services and signature amenities including All-In Connectivity, DreamBed, and the Sports Event Guarantee. To refocus on valued relationships and friendships, Hideaway at Royaltonoffers an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations to enhance Togetherness among their guests. Party Your Way at Royalton CHIC Resorts, an adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive brand to revel in the unexpected. Mystique by Royaltonis Miles from Ordinary, offering their visitors the chance to connect with their surroundings in a boutique-style resort collection full of endless beauty and hip vibes. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negriloffers guests over the age of 21, a unique and all-inclusive Au Naturel vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spaoffers a vacation designed whether you're planning a family vacation, reuniting with friends, or just have a relaxing moment with your significant other, while Starfish Resortsprovides amazing value, breathtaking surroundings, and rich culture and heritage. Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resortsinvites guests to Vacation Like A Star with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music, and sports while you will Dodge the Paparazzi at Planet Hollywood Adult Scenewhere your adults-only vacation will be the center of fascination and attention with glam and exclusivity.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com

About Royalton CHIC Resorts

Royalton CHIC Resortsoffer adults-only vibrant and effervescent all-inclusive experiences to Party Your Way and revel in the unexpected. Located in popular Caribbean destinations such as Punta Cana - Dominican Republic, Cancun - Mexico, and Antigua, this new adults-only generation of all-inclusive concept delivers unprecedented experiences where luxury and fun intersect in each idyllic location. Choose between relaxing and treating yourself or partying and having fun- Party Your Way.

Ideal for couples, groups, singles or friends, including modern rooms and suites featuring All-In Luxury, the premium DreamBed, a variety of culinary offerings, All-In Connectivity and exclusivity through the Diamond Club category. Guests can choose between relaxing and treating themselves in the spa or enjoy the resort's unique events and theme parties at signature locations.

For more information about Royalton CHIC Resorts, visit www.royaltonchicresorts.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4985b83d-66a7-4ed1-b697-8c17458da2dc

For more information, please contact media@bluediamondresorts.com.