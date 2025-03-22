

Starting March 22, 2025, the?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard will be officially accepted across Hong Kong's MTR system. Cardholders can now seamlessly tap and ride on the MTR at?China T-Union?enabled stations in Hong Kong, skipping ticket queues and making cross-border travel more convenient.

Before using the?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard, please ensure that your RMB e-wallet has a minimum balance of RMB 50. The?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard is now widely accepted across public transportation networks in over 300 cities in mainland China, as well as in Hong Kong and Macau, ensuring seamless travel across these regions.



This initiative significantly enhances the?hard connectivity?of infrastructure across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, further deepening regional integration and offering residents convenient travel options for dual-city journeys between Hong Kong and Macau. 22/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

