Kuke Music Holding Limited: KUKE Music Successfully Reached Strategic Partnership with China Media Group IoV Digital Media, Aims to Redefining the Benchmark for In-Vehicle Music

Beijing, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KUKE MUSIC HOLDING LIMITED (NYSE:KUKE), a leading classical music service platform in China with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks, recently announced that its subsidiary, Beijing Kuke Music Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Beijing Kuke Music") and China Media Group IoV Digital Media (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "CMG IoV Digital Media") formally signed a strategic cooperation agreement on March 18, 2025 in Beijing. CMG IoV Digital Media, online since March 2020, is the new media arm of China Media Group, also known as Voice of China, the preeminent media company by means of radio and television broadcasting in China. Together, Beijing Kuke Music and CMG IoV Digital Media aim to establish a new benchmark for high-quality, intelligent, and differentiated in-vehicle audio ecosystems, offering users an unparalleled auditory experience while driving.

As a pivotal audio platform under the new media strategy of China Media Group, CMG IoV Digital Media has surpassed 100 million users across all channels and established in-depth collaborations with nearly 90% of the country's leading automotive manufacturers. It has created a "Sound Universe" featuring 1,300 live audio streams and over 5 million hours of premium audio content.

Through this collaboration, both parties will transcend the boundaries of traditional audio services, creating a comprehensive matrix that spans news, culture, and music education. Beijing Kuke Music will grant CMG IoV Digital Media access to its classical music library, audiobooks, and high-definition audio-video resources of concerts, addressing the gap in non-popular music content within in-car scenarios. Meanwhile, leveraging its extensive reach and precise distribution capabilities, CMG IoV Digital Media will facilitate Beijing Kuke Music in connecting with high-net-worth car owners, expanding the horizons of classical music appreciation.

As part of this partnership, KUKE Music and CMG IoV Digital Media will jointly develop customized in-vehicle audio products, including "Master Symphony Theater," "Music General Education Enlightenment Course," and "Classical Music Radio." These offerings will be tailored to the smart cockpit environment, creating scene-based, interactive listening experiences. The partnership will also leverage driving scenarios and user profiles to intelligently match music content-providing soothing jazz for long-distance driving, light knowledge-based audio during rush hour commutes, and entertaining music education when transporting children. This approach transforms audio content into an "emotional assistant," offering drivers a travel companion that combines cultural depth with emotional accompaniment.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE)

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services, with approximately 3 million audio and video music tracks. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary smart music learning solutions, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China. For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Forward-looking Statements

