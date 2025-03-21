StubHub Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StubHub Holdings, Inc. ("StubHub"), a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace for live events, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.

StubHub has applied to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "STUB."

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. BofA Securities, Evercore ISI, BMO Capital Markets, Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist Securities and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as additional joint book-running managers. Citizens Capital Markets, Oppenheimer & Co., Wedbush Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at [email protected] and [email protected]; and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About StubHub

StubHub is a leading global secondary ticketing marketplace. Through StubHub in North America and viagogo internationally, StubHub services customers in over 200 countries and territories, supporting over 30 languages and accepting payments in over 45 currencies - from sports to music, comedy to dance, festivals to theater. StubHub offers a safe and convenient way to buy or sell tickets to live events across the world for memorable live experiences.

Contacts

Ash Spiegelberg and Darren McDermott

[email protected]

SOURCE StubHub