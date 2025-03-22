Bear Grill LLC: Bear Grill Announces Official Sponsorship of KB Titan Racing and Pro Stock Driver Matt Latino

Luxury Outdoor Grill Brand Bear Grill Fuels High-Performance Partnership as Matt Latino Makes His NHRA Pro Stock Debut

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 22, 2025 / Bear Grill, the leader in high-performance luxury outdoor grills, proudly announces its official sponsorship of KB Titan Racing and rising NHRA Pro Stock driver Matt Latino. This high-powered partnership brings together the precision of championship drag racing and the craftsmanship of premium outdoor cooking-uniting two performance-driven worlds.

Matt Latino: From Pit Crew to Pro Stock

Matt Latino, son of Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Famer Eric Latino, is set to make his NHRA Pro Stock debut in 2025 as part of the elite KB Titan Racing team. His racing roots run deep. Starting in go-karts at age five, Matt competed until 12, when his father transitioned into outlaw Pro Modified racing. By 13, Matt had joined the pit crew, immersing himself in the sport and gaining hands-on experience that laid the foundation for his career.

Now, he enters the professional NHRA ranks alongside a powerhouse lineup that includes Greg Anderson, Dallas Glenn, Cory Reed, and Cody Coughlin-with his father, Eric Latino, by his side both on the track and behind the scenes.

2025 NHRA Season Debut Schedule:

Phoenix, AZ - March 21-23

Pomona, CA - March 28-30

Las Vegas, NV - April 11-13

Bear Grill x KB Titan Racing: A High-Performance Partnership

As a brand built on precision engineering, flame-driven power, and premium design, Bear Grill's sponsorship of Matt Latino and partnership with KB Titan Racing is a natural fit.

"Our sponsorship of KB Titan Racing aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and elevate the outdoor cooking experience," said Fran Vivenzio, National Sales Manager at BearGrill.com. "We are thrilled to connect with racing fans, our core audience, and to introduce them to the latest innovations in grilling."

As the official sponsor of Matt Latino and proud partner of KB Titan Racing, Bear Grill will engage technically minded fans by offering a closer look at the mechanics of performance-both in Pro Stock drag racing and precision grilling-through exclusive technical content, behind-the-scenes features, and race-day coverage.

The KB Titan Legacy

KB Titan Racing, formed in 2022 from the merger of KB Racing and Titan Racing Engines, is one of the most dominant teams in NHRA Pro Stock history. Co-owned by Eric Latino and Jim Whitley, and led by five-time World Champion Greg Anderson, the team is known for pushing the limits of speed, innovation, and mechanical precision.

Eric Latino's storied career includes setting national records, earning multiple Pro Mod victories, and his induction into the Canadian Drag Racing Hall of Fame in 2019. His transition to team ownership has paved the way for his son Matt's entry into the sport's top tier.

Fueling a Family Legacy

Matt Latino's journey from go-karts to Pro Stock is a story of passion, perseverance, and performance-and Bear Grill is proud to support him as he writes the next chapter in the Latino racing legacy. Bear Grill is excited to witness and support this father-son racing duo make their way to the top!

For more updates from the racetrack to the grill, follow @BearGrillUSA on Instagram.

