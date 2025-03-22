EVEXIAS Health Solutions: FarmaKeio Pharmacy Relocates to the Newly Renovated Winrock Town Center

The FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network continues its U.S. expansion with a new facility in Albuquerque that includes retail and express shipping operations as well as sterile and non-sterile rooms to support its rapidly growing custom compounding division.

FarmaKeio Pharmacy (formerly Albuquerque City Drugs), a leading provider of personalized healthcare services, is thrilled to announce its relocation to Winrock Town Center. This strategic move allows the FarmaKeio team to expand their service lines and provide an enhanced level of care to local and national clients, including express shipping options.

Ribbon Cutting at FarmaKeio New Mexico

Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce

With a steadfast commitment to meeting the unique needs, preferences and health goals of each patient, FarmaKeio Pharmacy has become a trusted name in the healthcare industry. The new Winrock Town Center location will continue to advance the goal of personalized healthcare, ensuring that every patient receives the attention and care they deserve.

Another highlight of this relocation is the expansion of the FarmaKeio custom compounding division, which will facilitate expedited development and delivery of custom compounded prescriptions. Custom compounded prescriptions cater to individuals with specialized medication requirements, providing personalized solutions that are not available through standard manufactured medications.

"At FarmaKeio Pharmacy, we believe in putting our patients' needs first," said Dan DeNeui, CEO of The FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network. "The relocation to Winrock Town Center and the addition of the FarmaKeio custom compounding division will enable us to better serve our valued clients across the nation."

FarmaKeio maintains a national footprint, leveraging buying power across 48 states. This significant advantage ensures that the pharmacy is not susceptible to sourcing issues, which can lead to delays or increased costs - challenges commonly observed at smaller compounding pharmacies. As a result, FarmaKeio guarantees that all standard orders will be processed, shipped and delivered within four to five business days. Additionally, sterile compounds requiring cold shipping will be delivered within 24 hours, further demonstrating the pharmacy's commitment to efficiency and patient satisfaction.

For patients visiting select locations, FarmaKeio offers a retail pharmacy stocked with a wide variety of commercially available and common over-the-counter medications, providing a one-stop convenience to fulfill their pharmaceutical needs.

FarmaKeio Pharmacy's new location at Winrock Town Center began full operations in November 2024. The pharmacy's expert team is excited to welcome patients, healthcare practitioners and visitors seeking top-notch healthcare services.

About FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network

FarmaKeio Pharmacy Network is rapidly becoming a leader in custom pharmaceutical compounding, outsourcing, and retail services. We are committed to quality and safety, employing top experts and the latest technologies to ensure the highest standards in the industry. FarmaKeio offers innovative solutions, including patient-specific compounded medications, patented hormone pellets through FarmaKeio Outsourcing, and cutting-edge compounded prescriptions like Perform, a rapid oral-dissolving tablet for erectile dysfunction. We also provide convenient retail and express shipping services. As a primarily family-owned company, FarmaKeio is dedicated to empowering people to live happy, healthy, and fulfilled lives.

