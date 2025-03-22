OneMain Financial: How to Choose the Right RV for Your Needs

If you're looking for an RV, your budget should be your first concern when purchasing. An RV is a long-term investment. So, don't jump at the first cheap secondhand RV you see online because of the appealing price tag.

In this article, we'll discuss the key aspects of choosing the right RV for your needs to help you make the best purchase decision. If you need to, look into RV loans to help finance the RV you want, because a reliable mobile home is worth every penny.

Fuel efficiency

For frequent drivers, fuel prices are typically top of mind when developing a budget. Due to their size, some RVs can be real fuel hogs. If you're crunching the numbers on an RV purchase, fuel efficiency should be one of the first things you check.

On average, camper vans (Class B RVs) are noted as the most fuel-efficient. The next will be Class C RVs. Finally, Class A or luxury RVs consume the most fuel per mile.

The size of your RV

Are you traveling alone, with a partner, a few friends, or with your whole family? Or are you also planning on taking your fur babies on your adventures? Your travel companions will determine how much living and storage space you'll need, essentially deciding the RV size you'll need.

Popular RV sizes are:

Class C : Class C RVs are approximately 25 to 35 feet. They're known for the over-cab sleeping area, creating additional sleeping quarters. Class C RVs are most suitable for families or a group of travelers as they can house 4-9 people.

Class B: Also known as camper vans, Class B RVs are the most popular RV type. It is also the most compact option with 18-21-feet in length. Class B RVs may be best for solo travelers or couples traveling together.

Class B+: Slightly larger than regular Class B RVs, Class B+ are 23 to 25 feet long. The additional length comes as an attached cab or a "cut-away." The actual RV body is the same size as a Class B.

Class A: Class A RVs are 26 to 40 feet long and are the ultimate luxury mobile homes. They're perfect for large families on long-distance trips or living on the road full-time.

Storage and amenities

Your RV should have plenty of storage room and the basic amenities you want. For example, some RVs have full kitchens and bathrooms, while others may not have these things. You'll also want to check the RV's electrical, water, and sewage systems, especially if you intend to upgrade.

Resale value

The last thing to consider when looking at RVs is their resale values. While buying a second-hand RV might be charming, resale value may be impacted due to certain factors.

The following factors determine an RV's resale value:

Age and condition: Similar to regular vehicles, the older and more worn the RV, the lower its resale value.

Brand and model: A newer model from a trusted manufacturer may sell for more.

Mileage: A lower mileage RV may have a higher resale value.

Maintenance: A well-maintained RV may sell for more because the new owner wouldn't need to do many repairs immediately.

Upgrades: If you've upgraded your amenities, you may be able to negotiate for a higher resale price.

Choosing the right RV for your needs

Evaluating things like fuel efficiency, how much space you need, the amenities you want, and how long you plan to use the RV can help you find the right one for your needs.

