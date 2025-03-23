UpperHills: Evan Kail Joins Spartan Race in Shenzhen for China's Innovation and Vitality

SHENZHEN, China, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 SPARTAN RACE season opener and the first leg of the CHINA NATIONAL SERIES kicked off at the Bijiashan Park in Futian District, Shenzhen from March 22 to 23. The event drew nearly 4,000 competitors from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and other areas across China. Among them was American young man Evan Kail, a good friend of Chinese people. He took part in the race as an Experience Officer, diving into the excitement of obstacle racing during the SPRINT on March 22.

Evan Kail Praises the High-Tech Vibe of the Bijiashan Park

On March 22, Evan appears at the 2025 SPARTAN RACE Shenzhen Station's SPRINT alongside 200 participants in Bijiashan Park operated by UpperHills, SHUMYIP Group. Together, they climbed over obstacles, splashed through mud pits, and embraced the warrior challenge.

"I've always hoped to be a bridge for China-US cultural exchange," Evan said with excitement on experiencing the dynamic of Shenzhen. "Today, I'm competing with so many young Chinese. It's an incredible opportunity to take on challenges with them on this beautiful course."

After the race, Evan shared: "Doing the right thing is never easy. It can be painful, just like the 20 obstacles I just went through. But if it's the right thing, you have to push through, no matter how tough it is. I met so many young people here who are positive, energetic, and full of vitality. Running and overcoming obstacles with them, I feel like I've discovered the secret to China's incredible energy."

Evan also explored the outdoor intelligent fitness facilities at the Bijiashan Sports Park, expressing his admiration for Shenzhen's blend of nature and technology. On his second trip to China, he hopes to engage with more young people to better understand traditional Chinese culture and to bridge different cultures.

UpperHills Supports Shenzhen's Rise as a Global Events Hub

As a key partner of the event, the UpperHills eco-commercial district plays an essential role in Shenzhen's Five-park Connectivity Plan. Following the concept of "Stitching the City Together," the district connects Lianhuashan Park and Bijiashan Park in central Shenzhen through two corridor bridges. Its unique model of "park + outdoor town + street + shopping mall" creates an "Upward Living" space that combines work, shopping and leisure for residents across the Greater Bay Area. UpperHills Tower A, now home to 13 Fortune 500 companies including Google, Meta, and Walmart, has emerged as a highly influential international commercial complex in Shenzhen.

During the SPARTAN KIDS race, UpperHills recorded a total of 270,000 visits over two days, a year-over-year increase of 66%. Retail sales rose by 36%, dining grew by 53%. Visitor numbers from Hong Kong and Macao also surged by 50%, with more than 300 families making a day of it-competing in the morning and enjoying shopping and leisure activities in the afternoon, creating a new cross-border consumer experience.

