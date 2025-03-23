AV-Comparatives Launches Groundbreaking EDR Detection Validation Test -- Kaspersky Next EDR Expert Achieves Certification in Inaugural Assessment

INNSBRUCK, Austria, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AV-Comparatives, a globally recognized independent authority in cybersecurity testing, is pleased to announce the certification of Kaspersky Next EDR Expert following its successful performance in the inaugural Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Detection Validation Test.

The pilot report can be found here: https://www.av-comparatives.org/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/EDR_Detection_Kaspersky_2025.pdf

Significance of the EDR Detection Validation Test

As cyber threats become increasingly sophisticated, organizations face the challenge of detecting and responding to advanced persistent threats (APTs) that can bypass traditional preventive measures. The EDR Detection Validation Test addresses this critical need by evaluating the detection capabilities of enterprise security solutions, including Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), EDR, and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) systems. This test provides Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and industry analysts with unbiased, empirical data to assess the effectiveness of these solutions in real-world scenarios.

Methodology Overview

This test assesses real-world detection performance under APT (Advanced Persistent Threat) scenarios, with all products configured in monitoring mode only (prevention features disabled). Key aspects include:

Simulating APT attacks using various Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs).

Monitoring for detections via active alerts in the management console or locally.

Applying threat hunting techniques to analyse telemetry data when immediate alerts are absent.

Utilizing the Empire framework in the initial 2025 phase for execution and evaluation.

This comprehensive approach ensures that the evaluation reflects the product's ability to detect complex attack vectors effectively.

"As attackers continuously refine their techniques, organizations must ensure that their security solutions can detect even the most advanced threats. Our new EDR Detection Validation Test provides an objective benchmark for evaluating these capabilities. Kaspersky's participation in this first-of-its-kind assessment underscores its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement in cybersecurity," said Andreas Clementi, CEO and Founder of AV-Comparatives.

"We value independent professional assessments of our enterprise security solutions, as they provide expert third-party insights into real-world capabilities and help us identify opportunities for further improvement. AV-Comparatives' new EDR Detection Validation Certification Test is one of such evaluations, and we were proud to be the first vendor to take on this challenge," said Alexander Liskin, Head of Threat Research at Kaspersky. He added, "Kaspersky Next EDR Expert successfully detected multiple attack techniques throughout the rigorous testing process, earning Certified status. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced, effective cybersecurity solutions that help organisations strengthen their defenses against evolving threats."

Kaspersky Next EDR Expert's Performance

Kaspersky's participation in this pilot test demonstrated its commitment to transparency and continuous improvement. The Next EDR Expert solution successfully detected multiple techniques employed in the simulated attack scenarios, achieving certification under AV-Comparatives' rigorous standards. This accomplishment underscores Kaspersky's dedication to providing robust detection capabilities against sophisticated threats.

Call to Action for Cybersecurity Vendors

AV-Comparatives invites all cybersecurity vendors to participate in the EDR Detection Validation Test. Engaging in this evaluation not only demonstrates a commitment to transparency but also provides valuable insights into product performance against advanced threats. Participation ensures that solutions meet the evolving security needs of organizations worldwide. Interested vendors are encouraged to contact AV-Comparatives to schedule their assessments. Jan Brilke j.brilke@av-comparatives.org, COO of AV-Comparatives, is happy to provide more information.

