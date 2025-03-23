Green Edge Computing Corp: Green Edge Computing Corp and InterSources Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver High-Performance Edge Computing Appliances

Strategic partnership delivers an innovative approach to edge computing, designed to support AI workloads, hybrid cloud, automation, industrial IoT, and enterprise applications using compact, secure, and rugged microscale datacenters.

Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO) and InterSources Inc. have formed a global partnership to provide on-demand, high-performance computing at the edge through compact, secure, and rugged microscale datacenters. This collaboration will help businesses, utilities, and industrial enterprises deploy advanced computing infrastructure without the cost and complexity of traditional IT systems.

By combining GECCO's EdgePod technology with InterSources' expertise in digital transformation and cybersecurity, the partnership delivers an innovative approach to edge computing-designed to support AI workloads, hybrid cloud, automation, industrial IoT, and enterprise applications.

Revolutionizing Edge Computing for Industrial and Infrastructure Sectors

As industries shift toward real-time data processing, AI-driven automation, and decentralized cloud architectures, the demand for powerful yet compact computing solutions continues to rise. The GECCO EdgePod meets this need with:

A rugged, multi-server design that operates in challenging environments

80% smaller physical and environmental footprint than conventional IT infrastructure

Scalable computing power for AI, cybersecurity, automation, and operational systems

Lower energy and cooling requirements for cost-efficient deployment

"Organizations across critical industries need high-performance computing without the constraints of conventional data centers," said Rudi Carolsfeld, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Green Edge Computing Corp. "Our partnership with InterSources enables enterprises to deploy scalable, secure, and cost-effective computing capacity exactly where it's needed-at the edge."

Bringing Microscale Datacenters to Mission-Critical Operations

InterSources has long been a leader in delivering technology solutions to global enterprises, particularly in energy, utilities, and infrastructure facilities. Through this partnership, businesses will gain access to microscale datacenters that enhance cybersecurity, enable digital transformation, and reduce operational costs.

"Our clients demand both physical and cyber security alongside flexible, high-performance computing," said Ankit Shah, CEO of InterSources Inc. "The GECCO EdgePod provides an incredibly efficient, scalable, and secure platform that integrates seamlessly into our solutions, delivering significant value across industrial and enterprise environments."

Edge Computing at Scale: Live Demonstration

As industries accelerate their transition to decentralized and cloud-integrated infrastructures, the need to deliver scalable, resilient, and secure computing solutions is more critical than ever.

GECCO and InterSources will be showcasing the EdgePod's advanced edge computing capabilities at DistribuTECH in Dallas, TX (March 25-27, Booth #7140). Attendees will experience firsthand how this technology is redefining microscale datacenters, cloud-edge convergence, and real-time computing solutions.

About Green Edge Computing Corp.

Motivated to reduce the impact of cloud computing, GECCO offers a lower footprint alternative to the size, weight, power and cooling demands of conventional IT systems. The GECCO EdgePods and EdgeCards reduce power and cooling needs by over 75% and eliminate up to 90% of e-waste. GECCO offers lower total cost of ownership, improved business resilience, and a path to better edge computing while addressing the need to protect our global environment. Visit www.g3cco.com

About Intersources Inc.

Since our inception in 2007 InterSources Inc. has been a pioneer in the realm of technology and security. We have evolved into a trusted partner, leading the way in Cloud Security, Cybersecurity, PLG Consulting, Digital Transformation, and Professional Services. With a rich history of excellence and a forward-thinking approach, we continue to secure your digital future and drive innovation. Visit www.intersources.com

Contact:

Rudi Carolsfeld

1-855-EDGEPOD

Contact@g3cco.com

SOURCE: Green Edge Computing Corp (GECCO)

