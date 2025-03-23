Bear Grill LLC: CineCity Hosts Debut of Newest Virtual Production LED Technology

?CineCity Studios in Chicago is set to unveil cutting-edge LED panels from Global LED RGB Technologies (GLRT), offering enhanced precision and efficiency for film, television, and music video productions.

Bear Grill would like to congratulate our partner Global Access LLC, as CineCity Studios in Chicago prepares to host the debut of the newest virtual production LED technology. The upcoming two-day interactive demonstration will spotlight innovative LED advancements tailored for virtual production in film, television, video game development, and music video creation - setting the stage for a new era in immersive visual storytelling.

The demonstrations, along with question and answer sessions, will be held Thursday, March 27, 2025 and Friday March 28, 2025 at CineCity Studios.

Educators and students will be hosted from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM each day.

Film, concert, corporate and media professionals will be hosted from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM each day.

Thursday, March 27, 2025 and Friday March 28, 2025

CineCity Studios

2429 W. 14th Street

Chicago, Illinois 60608

All attendees must pre-register in order to attend.

Please scan the QR code or register REGISTER HERE.

Generational advances in technology are developing faster in every industry and the entertainment field is no exception. The product of visionary engineering designs and manufactured by Global LED RGB Technologies (GLRT), the new panels will allow video / audio productions to be completed faster and with greater precision and clarity. These new innovative panels will be welcomed by both filmmakers and actors who have struggled to create authentic performances without the benefit of reaction to or interaction with background activity present in almost all modern productions.









The new LED panels designed for virtual production used by film studios will be several generations ahead of products currently in use around the world. In addition to film and media industry professionals, invitations have been extended to live concert production companies and corporate live event organizers, all of whom will want to experience and interact with the new technology because they are required to find new ways to reduce production costs while improving the visual experience enjoyed by television / movie viewers, concert goers and corporate event attendees.

All participants in the creative arts, including directors, cinematographers, digital artists, programmers, sound engineers, lighting technicians and actors, will also be in attendance to experience the technology they will be interacting with every day. Global LED RGB Technologies engineers and technicians are eager to debut their latest creation and look forward to engaging with storytellers working both behind and in front of the camera.

Contact:

Jay McFadden

National Sales Director

jay@beargrill.com

7757212606

SOURCE: Bear Grill LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire