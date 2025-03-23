Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale

DUBAI, UAE, March 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has partnered with Tomorrowland Brasil as its exclusive payment part for 2025 and 2026. This landmark collaboration grants Bybit Card holders privileged early access to tickets before they become available to the general public - a first in Tomorrowland's history.

A Historic First for Bybit and Tomorrowland

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 is set for October 10-12 at Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo. This year, Tomorrowland Brasil welcomes 'LIFE' as its mainstage theme, continuing the magical journey that began at Tomorrowland Belgium in 2024. Set in the mythical world of Silvyra, 'LIFE' transports the People of Tomorrow to an era of untamed natural beauty, just as a rare celestial event - the alignment of two moons - is about to unfold. Over three unforgettable days, attendees can escape the city and enjoy performances from more than 150 top electronic artists across six breathtaking stages.

"By partnering with Tomorrowland Brasil, we are merging the energy of music with the innovation of blockchain. This collaboration reinforces Bybit's commitment to integrating crypto seamlessly into everyday experiences, and our cardholders will enjoy unparalleled access to one of the world's most iconic festivals," said Joan Han, Head of the Payment Business Unit at Bybit.

Bybit Card: More Than Just a Payment Solution

The Bybit Card enhances users' festival experience by offering instant activation, seamless payments, and exclusive rewards. With compatibility across Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, it ensures effortless transactions worldwide.

Beyond convenience, Bybit Cards help users grow their wealth. With Auto-Savings, cardholders can earn up to 8% APR on their balance, ensuring passive income effortlessly. There are no annual fees or hidden charges, and users can withdraw up to $100 in cash for free every month, with a 2% fee thereafter. Plus, Bybit's partnership with DHL ensures fast and secure worldwide delivery of the physical card.

How to Secure Your Tomorrowland Brasil Tickets with Bybit Card

The Bybit Card is the ultimate festival payment solution, giving holders exclusive access to a two-day presale before tickets go on sale to the general public.

Exclusive Registration Period: Now - April 3, 2025

Presale Period: April 4, 10:00 BRT / 15:00 CEST - April 6, 10:00 BRT / 15:00 CEST

April 4, 10:00 BRT / 15:00 CEST - April 6, 10:00 BRT / 15:00 CEST Presale Website: Bybit Card x Tomorrowland

General Public Sale: Begins after the presale period

To participate in the exclusive presale, users must be Bybit Card holders and complete their registration on the Bybit website before the presale begins. Only registered users will have access to the presale period.

New users can still apply for a Bybit virtual card to join the presale.

Priority Access : Bybit Card holders enter the first eight digits of their card (BIN code) to unlock ticket access.

: Bybit Card holders enter the to unlock ticket access. Secure a Spot : Each user may purchase up to six tickets .

: Each user may purchase up to . Exclusive Payment Method: Tickets must be purchased using a Bybit Card, as Bybit is the festival's exclusive presale payment partner.

Bybit's seamless integration with Tomorrowland Brasil's official website and ticketing system ensures a hassle-free booking experience for cardholders.

General Ticket Sales Open April 8, 2025

For users who miss out on the exclusive presale, tickets will still be available for general sale starting April 8. Purchases can be made using Bybit Card or Bybit Pay, with new users enjoying a 10% cashback on their festival purchases.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

About TOMORROWLAND BRASIL

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025 will take place on October 10-12 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, a municipality in São Paulo. The festival will revolve around the mesmerizing 'LIFE' theme, set against the backdrop of Brazil's enchanting natural beauty. A story set in the mythical realm of Silvyra, it's a world unto its own, filled with creatures, plant life, and people living in harmony, each with their own stories, with the diversity of Silvyra's lush nature represented in the spectacular 'LIFE' Mainstage. Offering the ultimate escape from the city during three days of bliss, guests will be treated to breathtaking performances by more than 150 of the world's finest electronic artists across 6 mesmerizing stages.

The first two festival editions of Tomorrowland Brasil took place in 2015 and 2016 in the beautiful festival area of Parque Maeda in Itu, São Paulo. After years of dreaming of a return, Tomorrowland finally headed back to Brazil in 2023, becoming a yearly highlight once again.

Tomorrowland Brasil 2025

October 10-12, 2025

Parque Maeda, Itu

brasil.tomorrowland.com

