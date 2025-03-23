Liberty Business Loans Give SMEs the Boost They Need to Grow

As Australian businesses plan to prioritise growth, Liberty has lending solutions to help them take advantage of new opportunities.

Australian small to medium enterprises are navigating 2025 with cautious optimism, balancing growth plans in the context of the broader economic and political landscape.

According to a recent survey from market research firm, Fifth Quadrant, 39% of businesses are reported to be prioritising growth over the next 12 months - the highest level since February 2024. Encouragingly, only 13% of SMEs plan to exit or downsize, reflecting greater business confidence.

Having worked with business owners for more than two decades, leading lender Liberty understands how securing suitable business loans can help businesses embrace new opportunities and put plans into action.

Communications Manager, Bernadine Pantarotto says SMEs account for most of Australian businesses and are vital to the country's economy.

"Whether SMEs plan to streamline operations, bolster cybersecurity efforts or increase AI adoption, a free-thinking business loan could help with accelerating growth plans."

Recognising that unique businesses need unique lending solutions, Liberty supports business owners to explore tailored loan options.

"No two businesses are the same, which is why lending solutions need to be able to adapt to different goals and circumstances," Ms Pantarotto said.

"Low doc business loans are a great example of this, allowing self-employed free thinkers to provide alternative income verification through bank statements, BAS statements and more."

The non-bank lender offers flexible loans to suit a variety of business needs, including low doc business loans and business lines of credit.

Understanding that businesses need support to take advantage of opportunities, Liberty offers access to personalised support.

"Growth looks different for every business, and a flexible non-bank lender like Liberty looks at a borrower's finances holistically and takes a tailored approach," Ms Pantarotto said.

Beyond business loans, Liberty also offers free-thinking home, car, personal, commercial, and SMSF loans.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 27 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 900,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

