Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Kursexplosion! Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.03.2025 01:18 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Registration is On! 2025 CWIEME Shanghai - Your Gateway to Innovation & Connections

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 CWIEME Shanghai is proud to announce its 10th anniversary that will unfold at the Shanghai World Expo Exhibition & Convention Center on June 25-27. As a leading coil winding and electrical manufacturing event in Asia, CWIEME Shanghai serves as a strategic bridge between Asia and the world, fostering dialogue between experienced engineers and professionals and suppliers offering a broad array of components, raw materials, and process machinery.


Electrification is undergoing a rapid transformation, driven by sustainability and efficiency demands. Engineers, manufacturers, and suppliers face growing challenges-from optimizing electric motor performance to sourcing high-efficiency materials and meeting evolving regulatory standards.

At CWIEME Shanghai, you'll find the latest innovations in coil winding, electric motors, power electronics, insulation materials, low-altitude economy and humanoid robots, all in one place. With 300+ leading suppliers, industry experts, and groundbreaking technology showcases, the event is the ultimate hub for professionals looking to accelerate development, optimise production, and future-proof their businesses.

Notably, the accompanying conferences are upgraded. 40+ industry experts and representatives of leading enterprises are invited to discuss the evolving landscape of global electrification in Asia and beyond. The forum will feature expert panels, keynote speeches, and exclusive networking opportunities covering:

- Innovations in Electric Aviation: Advancing the Low-altitude Economy

- Innovation and Practice of Advanced Robotics and Energy-Efficient Motors

- Technical Innovation & Best Practice of EV Drive Systems

- Insulation Standards for Motor

- Tech Sharing of Power Transformer: Greener, Low-Carbon and Innovative

- Electronic Components: Technical Innovation & Practice of Magnetic Component

CWIEME is not just an exhibition; it's an immersive experience that brings the electrical manufacturing community together. Stay ahead of industry trends, make valuable connections, and be part of shaping the future of manufacturing. We can't wait to see you there! Visitor registration is in full swing. CLICK HERE to register!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647007/2025_CWIEME_Shanghai.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/registration-is-on-2025-cwieme-shanghai---your-gateway-to-innovation--connections-302407904.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.