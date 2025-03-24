

EQS Newswire / 24/03/2025 / 10:34 UTC+8

Hong Kong - March 24, 2025 - SeaPRwire , a leading Public Relations Communication Platform in Asia, has announced the integration of an innovative Intelligent News Push System into its service offerings. This new system, powered by Asia Presswire, aims to revolutionize how press releases are distributed by personalizing the delivery process based on users' interests and reading history. The Intelligent News Push System leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to tailor news content recommendations. By analyzing user preferences and behaviors, the system provides news platforms and social media Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) with highly relevant and personalized press release suggestions. This approach enhances the chances of reaching the right audience and maximizes the impact of communications efforts. "With the integration of this AI-driven solution, SeaPRwire is taking a major step forward in delivering more targeted and effective communication strategies for our clients," said Jane Woo, Product Director at SeaPRwire. "By utilizing the latest in machine learning technology, we are able to offer a personalized experience that not only improves audience engagement but also helps brands achieve greater visibility and influence across diverse media platforms." The system's ability to track and analyze user interactions, such as reading habits and engagement patterns, ensures that each press release reaches the most relevant journalists, editors, and influencers. This level of customization allows for a more efficient distribution process, reducing noise and ensuring that the right content gets into the hands of those who are most likely to share or report on it. In addition to its AI-powered features, the Intelligent News Push System can measure the effectiveness of each press release by analyzing engagement data, providing valuable insights into how content is performing across different channels. This helps brands fine-tune their communications strategy for optimal results. SeaPRwire's new system is designed to serve clients across the Asia-Pacific region, including Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines. With a network that spans over 80,000 journalists and 300 million KOL followers, SeaPRwire continues to build on its reputation as a leading platform for earned media communications management. The collaboration with Asia Presswire brings cutting-edge technology to the platform, making SeaPRwire a more powerful tool for PR and communication professionals looking to enhance their brand presence in the region. This strategic development reinforces SeaPRwire's commitment to providing innovative, data-driven solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern communications landscape. By focusing on personalization and AI-driven strategies, SeaPRwire is poised to transform how press releases are distributed, ensuring that brands can connect with the right audiences at the right time. About Asia Presswire Asia Presswire is a press release distribution service that provides tailored solutions for public relations firms, agencies, organizations, and corporations worldwide. They specialize in delivering customized press release distribution, including direct-to-editor email delivery to targeted media editors at newspapers, magazines, and broadcast outlets. Their extensive network spans 172 countries, connecting with over 230,000 media outlets and 3.6 million self-media platforms. Supporting over 46 languages, including English, Chinese, French, German, and Japanese, Asia Presswire ensures effective communication across diverse linguistic regions. Their services are designed to enhance brands' online visibility and reputation, enabling effective connection with target audiences. About SeaPRwire SeaPRwire is a leading earned media communications management platform in Asia, designed to empower PR and communications professionals. Its Branding-Insight Program streamlines communication management by connecting clients with a network of over 80,000 journalists, editors, magazines, and online media outlets, along with 300 million followers of key opinion leaders (KOLs). Leveraging AI-driven technology, SeaPRwire enables users to identify relevant media and KOLs, personalize pitches, and measure the impact of their communications efforts. Operating across regions including Japan, China, Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines, SeaPRwire enhances brand awareness and educates audiences effectively. Media Contact Brand: SeaPRwire Contact: Media team Email: cs@seaprwire.com Website: https://seaprwire.com 24/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

