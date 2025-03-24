

Photo 1: One of Spritzer EcoPark Decorations



Photo 2: Spritzer EcoPark decorations with traditional Malay elements



Photo 3: Spritzer EcoPark Decorations at night

TAIPING, Malaysia, Mar 24, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - This Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Spritzer invites Malaysians to celebrate the heart of the season by creating new, happy memories through simple, thoughtful acts of understanding and kindness. In conjunction with the 2025 Hari Raya celebrations, from 21st March to 20th April 2025, the Spritzer EcoPark has been freshly adorned, transforming it into a festive sanctuary where families and friends can come together, reconnect, and reflect.Spritzer's dazzling decorations feature a blend of classic Malay motifs with floral elements through seven unique setups. Many of the designs incorporate upcycled decorations, showcasing sustainability alongside artistry. One of the setups features a lush, flower-adorned bower that adds to the enchanting atmosphere. Moon and star elements, synonymous with Islam, are also woven throughout the designs. With intricate details and glowing elements, the decorations create a captivating experience that is just as stunning during the day as it is at night. Entry to the Spritzer EcoPark remains free for all!"Celebrations are about more than just coming together; it is about understanding and highlighting things that bring joy to our lives and loved ones. This year's theme is about celebrates thoughtfulness through simple acts of kindness and care,' said Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations of Spritzer. "At Spritzer, we believe that true celebration comes from thoughtful gestures, whether it is spending quality time, nourishing our families, or simply creating a space for everyone to enjoy nature at its best. Spritzer EcoPark was preserved for this purpose - a legacy where people can connect, reflect, and celebrate surrounded by the tranquillity of nature."Spritzer EcoPark offers a variety of engaging activities for all ages to add onto the festive atmosphere. Families can enjoy mini golf, paddle kart rides, and creative DIY crafts, making this celebration one of shared laughter and meaningful connections. The Snack Station provides delicious treats at affordable prices, while the Water Shop ensures that guests can stock up on Spritzer's refreshing products and try out the new Spritzer Hari Raya recipes for their Raya gatherings. Unique souvenirs will also be available at the Souvenir Shop, allowing visitors to take home a special memento of their time at the park.Wishing you a joyous Hari Raya from Spritzer EcoPark! Whether you are here for fun, relaxation, or a refreshing escape, we are ready to make your celebration even more special.The park is open daily from 10:00 AM to 9:30 PM. We are located at Lot 898, Jalan Reservoir, Off Jalan Air Kuning, 34000 Taiping, Perak.For more updates and details, follow Spritzer EcoPark on Facebook and Instagram.- End -About SpritzerSpritzer, Malaysia's No.1 bottled water brand since 1989, sources its water from a 430-acre tropical rainforest in Taiping. The water undergoes a natural filtration process through underground rocks for over 15 years, enriching it with essential minerals like Silica, which benefits skin, bones, hair, and nails.As a leader in smart manufacturing, we use advanced technology to ensure quality and safety. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to sustainability. Tested annually by SIRIM, our products are free from microplastics.Spritzer offers a full range of products, from Natural Mineral Water and Sparkling Water to Distilled Water and Fruit-flavoured Beverages, catering to every lifestyle and occasion. With a vision to become a circular brand by 2030, we are committed to sustainability and delivering quality you can trust.Spritzer-nature, innovation, and sustainability in every bottle. For more information, please visit www.spritzer.com.my.Source: Spritzer BhdCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.