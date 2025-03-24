Mrs Sylvia Metayer will succeed Mr Jean-Pierre Duprieu as Chair of the Clariane Board of Directors at the close of the 2025 General Meeting.

At the same General Meeting, Mr Olivier Bogillot will be proposed for appointment as Independent Director.

Clariane (CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334) today announces a change in its corporate governance, with the appointment of Sylvia Metayer, an independent director, as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the close of the Annual General Meeting on 14 May 2025.

Jean-Pierre Duprieu having indicated that he did not wish to be reappointed as Director at the Annual General Meeting of 14 May 2025, in anticipation of the statutory age limit of 75, the Board of Directors, at its meeting on 21 March 2025, chose, on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointments Committee, Sylvia Metayer, Independent Director and member of Clariane Board of Directors since June 2024, to succeed Mr Jean-Pierre Duprieu as Chairwoman of the Board of Directors at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

All Board members would like to express their warm thanks to Jean-Pierre Duprieu for his major contribution to the quality and stability of the Group's governance, firstly as an Independent Director from 2016 to 2020, then as Chairman of the Board of Directors from 2020 to 2025.

They express their full confidence in Sylvia Metayer, new Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, and in Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer, to work together in the interests of the Group and all its stakeholders.

The Board of Directors also decided on the recommendation of the Compensation and Appointments Committee, to propose to the Annual General Meeting of 14 May 2025 the appointment of Mr Olivier Bogillot as Independent Director to replace Dr Jean-François Brin, whose term of office expires at the end of this General Meeting and who did not wish to be reappointed.

Mr Olivier Bogillot's recognized experience will strengthen the skills of the Board of Directors, in particular in the fields of healthcare policy and regulation.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Dr Jean-François Brin, whose experience and judgment have greatly contributed to the Board's discussions throughout his term of office.

Sylvia Metayer

A graduate of the École des Hautes Études Commerciales (HEC), Sylvia Metayer began her career in an auditing firm before joining the Danone group as Vice-President in charge of finance and controlling for the "Pasta and Ready meals" division.

From 1997 to 1999, Sylvia Metayer was Chief Financial Officer at Mattel France, before joining Vivendi Universal Publishing from 1999 to 2001 as Global Chief Financial Officer of the "education, games and literature" division.

In 2001, Sylvia Metayer joined the school publisher Houghton-Mifflin in the United States as group Vice-President Finance and Operations and then as Chief Executive Officer of the "Tests and Assesments" division.

Mrs Sylvia Metayer joined Sodexo in 2006. She successively held the positions of Vice-President in charge of controlling for the group, Chief Financial Officer of Sodexo Europe, Head of International Large Accounts and Global Chief Executive Officer of Corporate Services before being appointed Group Chief Growth Officer until her retirement in 2022.

Her expertise in finance, business development and strategy, as well as her international and digital transformation experience in the service sector, will be particularly valuable in supporting Clariane's purpose and operational performance in the years ahead, in line with the strategy already underway.

Olivier Bogillot

With a PhD. in Economics from the University of Lyon I, a Master's degree in Health Economics and Public Health and a degree in Molecular Biology and Physiology, Mr Olivier Bogillot has held senior positions at Merck KGaA, Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb, mainly in market access in France and Europe.

In 2009, he took on a Director role within the Île-de-France Regional Health Agency, reporting to Claude Evin, before joining the Presidency of the French Republic in 2011 as advisor for health, dependency policies and social policies.

In 2015, he joined Sanofi, where he held various positions including Executive Chief Global Policy Officer, Chief of Staff to the Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of Sanofi France and then Head of North America General Medicines.

Mr Olivier Bogillot has sat also on the Board of Directors of Leem (professional organization of pharmaceutical companies), chaired the French Federation of Health Industries and the Strategic Committee of the Sector (SCF) of the Health Industries and Technologies attached to the French Prime Minister. He was also a member of the Medef Board and co-chair of the Medef Social Protection Commission.

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 60,000 professionals provide services to almost 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing homes (Korian, Seniors Residencias, etc.), specialist healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Ages&Vie etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities, to its articles of association: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris, Section B since November 2006. The Group joined the SBF 120 index and the CAC® SBT 1.5° index on 23 September 2024.

Euronext ticker: CLARI.PA ISIN: FR0010386334

