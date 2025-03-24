Guardian Metal Resources PLC Announces Presidential Executive Order-US Mineral Production

Presidential Executive Order - American Mineral Production

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET)(OTCQX:GMTLF), a mineral exploration company focused on tungsten within Nevada, USA, is pleased to note the support outlined in the Executive Order signed on March 20, 2025, by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, titled "Immediate Measures to Increase American Mineral Production" (the "Executive Order" or "EO"). The landmark order demonstrates a renewed commitment to promoting domestic energy and natural resources, in line with Guardian Metal's ultimate mission of mining tungsten, a key metal essential for modern defence and civilian industries, on U.S. soil. A link to the Executive Order is provided below:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/03/immediate-measures-to-increase-american-mineral-production/

Key sections from the Executive Order benefitting Guardian Metal:

Fast-tracked permitting & streamlined approvals

Federal agencies are now mandated to expedite the review and approval process for priority critical mineral projects.

This has the potential to significantly reduce regulatory hurdles, benefitting projects that require federal permitting, including the Company's Pilot Mountain project.

Priority status for critical minerals, including tungsten

The EO directs agencies to prioritise U.S. production of minerals deemed critical under 30 U.S.C. 1606(a)(3), which includes tungsten.

This reinforces the national strategic importance of our Nevada-based tungsten projects.

Reduction in dependence on foreign imports

With an explicit goal of strengthening U.S. mineral security, the EO aims to lessen reliance on China and other foreign suppliers.

This aligns with Guardian Metal's mission to develop a secure, domestic supply of tungsten.

Investment Incentives & Government Backing

The EO allows for additional federal support, including potential financing through agencies like the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

This could unlock new funding opportunities for our Nevada based tungsten properties.

National Security & Defense Considerations

Given tungsten's critical role in defence and high-tech industries, the EO reinforces the need for secure, U.S.-based supply chains.

This positions our projects as potential key contributors to American economic and defense priorities.

Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"This executive order marks a pivotal moment for the U.S. mining industry. By accelerating permitting and prioritising domestic production, the administration has reaffirmed the strategic importance of critical minerals such as tungsten. Guardian Metal is well-positioned to contribute to this initiative, and we welcome policies that enhance supply chain security while fostering investment in domestic resources."

Next Steps

Guardian Metal will actively engage with all relevant government agencies to align with the directives outlined in the Executive Order. The Company is committed to leveraging this supportive policy framework to expedite the responsible development of its Nevada-based projects.

The Company continues to advance technical studies and community engagement initiatives, ensuring it maintains the highest standards of environmental stewardship and social responsibility. These efforts position Guardian Metal to capitalise on this pivotal moment for domestic mining in the U.S.

