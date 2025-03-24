Zeus North America Mining Corp. Defines Significant Chargeability Anomaly at the Cuddy Mountain Copper-Moly-Silver Project, Idaho

Chargeability anomaly over the mapped volcanic rocks near the valley floor interpreted to be sub-cropping exposure of the Seven Devils Volcanics, host rock of the Leviathan discovery

ZEUS NORTH AMERICA MINING CORP. (CSE:ZEUS)(OTCQB:ZUUZF)(FRANKFURT:O92) (THE "COMPANY" OR "ZEUS") is pleased to announce geophysical results from the previously announced exploration program at its Cuddy Mountain Project (the "Project" or "Cuddy Mountain") in Idaho. Cuddy Mountain is located approximately 3 kilometres ("km") to the northeast of Hercules Metals Corp.'s high-grade "Hercules" copper-moly-silver porphyry discovery announced in October 2023.

Highlights of the Geophysical Program at Cuddy Mountain:

Completed property wide ground magnetics and 3D Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical surveys. The results highlight the potential for both skarn and porphyry copper mineralization across the mapped prospective Sevin Devils Volcanics;

Broad, continuous zones of moderate to strong chargeability, (>20ms up to 60ms) trending NE-SW, indicative of extensive sulphide mineralization potential;

The central portion of the chargeability anomaly is truncated by a conductive trend and clearly bound at its margins by distinct conductive responses;

Overall, the chargeability anomaly coincides predominantly with resistive zones in the Direct Current and Induced Polarization ("DCIP") survey, although localized conductive and resistive variations overlap with chargeability highs and lows;

Magnetic highs may indicate potassic core of a porphyry system or adjacent magnetic lows reflecting alteration halos;

Magnetic highs occurring adjacent to and beneath the chargeability feature highlight a prominent interface along the Columbia River Flood Basalts paralleling with the chargeable body. Integration of these overlapping geophysical signatures helps outline the compelling exploration target for skarn and/or porphyry copper mineralization within the Cuddy Mountain Property;

The integration of these geophysical properties in conjunction with geological mapping, soil and rock geochemistry, and topography further define the high priority target improving the probability of discovery.

Figure 1. 3D Induced Polarization geophysical survey at Cuddy Mountain

The Results of the Geophysical program along with the recently announced rock and soil sampling of up to 3.8 per cent copper ("% Cu"), 307 grams per tonne Silver ("g/t Ag") and 182 g/t Molybdenum ("Mo") will make up the basis for the upcoming drill planning at Cuddy Mountain. Copper has hit a 2025 high of $5.10 per pound on looming shortfalls and threats of tariffs.

Figure 2. Malachite and Azurite (Cu) at the Rockslide Showing Figure 3. Malachite along a fault zone in the overlying volcanics

Dean Besserer, President and CEO, stated, "Copper has hit a 2025 high of US$5.09 per pound, Silver is hovering around a 2025 high of US$34.00 per ounce and Gold has now surpassed $3,000 per ounce. The mandate to discover and delineate USA based domestic precious and base metals has never been more imperative as the USA works to reduce its dependence on foreign resources. The geophysical survey results at our Idaho, USA based Cuddy Mountain copper-moly-silver project add the final layer of data to our high priority drill target which will be tested during our extensive first phase drill campaign. The anomalous rocks within or near the mapped Seven Devils Volcanics are ideally located, reinforcing our confidence in this highly prospective target with up to 3.8% Copper sampled and up to 307 g/t tonne Silver. With the nearby Hercules project gearing up for an aggressive 2025 drill season, the geological team at Zeus is eager to follow suit in the near future as Copper, Silver and Gold hit their 2025 highs."

The figures show the copper values for rock grab samples overlain on magnetic vertical intensity ("MVI") on the left and the chargeability at -150m on the right. The dashed line delineates the broad soil anomaly overtop of the mapped Seven Devils Volcanics.

On this figure red is the chargeability and pink is the conductivity.

About the Cuddy Mountain Copper Property (Idaho, USA)

The Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metals Corp.'s recently discovered Leviathan Copper Porphyry (Cnd$167Million Market Capitalization).* The discovery resulted in Barrick injecting Cnd$23Million in equity while staking a substantial land position in the district along with Rio Tinto. The Cuddy Mountain Property consists of 101 lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 2020 acres.

Historical Drilling at Cuddy Mountain consisted of 7 shallow drill holes in 1977 intersecting anomalous lead and silver. Drill hole Mun 8 contained 90 feet of 2.02 ounces per tonne ("oz/t") Ag (Taylor, 1977). Further historical exploration on Zeus's Cuddy Mountain Project occurred at the Edna May Mine: Mineralized vein with chip samples containing 750 ppm lead ("Pb"), 7.7% zinc ("Zn") and 252 ppm Ag over 4 feet. Underground drilling in 1979 intersected 1.38 oz/t Ag over 7 feet in a breccia zone (Burmeister, 1980). Additional exploration (By Taylor, 1977) at the Rockslide area encountered Malachite-stained outcrops with a grab sample containing 760 ppm Pb, 0.67 % Zn and 36 grams per tonne Silver (Taylor, 1977).

*Adjacent Property (www.herculesmetals.com)

*All information is derived solely from management of Zeus Mining and otherwise publicly available third-party information which are believed to be reliable, but which have not been independently verified by the Company and as a result are not guaranteed as to accuracy and completeness. Zeus's management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Zeus may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geo., the President & CEO for the company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On behalf of the board of directors.

"Dean Besserer"

President and CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at info@zeusminingcorp.com

FOR INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

Kin Communications Inc. Ph: 604-684-6730

ZEUS@kincommunications.com

About Zeus North America Mining Corp.

The Company is in the business of mineral exploration. The Company is focused on its exploration properties in the state of Idaho known as the: Cuddy Mountain; Selway; and Great Western properties, respectively. The Idaho properties consist of 101 (Cuddy Mountain), 57 (Selway) and 38 (Great Western) lode mining claims respectively and cover a cumulative area of approximately 4,200 acres. The Company's flagship Cuddy Mountain Property is adjacent to Hercules Metal Corp's Leviathan Copper Porphyry discovery.

Forward Looking Statements

When used in this news release, the words "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of their respective officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the parties can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements and information in this news release include, amongst others, the Company's exploration plans. Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. There are risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by forward-looking statements and information. Such factors include, among others: currency fluctuations; limited business history of the parties; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; results of operation activities and development of projects; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; and general development, market and industry conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of its securities or its financial or operating results (as applicable). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material factors is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Zeus North America Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire