The Italian manufacturer said its new heat pumps use R454B as a refrigerant and have coefficient of performance of up to 3. 35. Italian heating and cooling specialist Thermocold has unveiled new air-to-water heat pumps for residential, commercial and industrial buildings. The iMEX HP R454B uses R454B as a refrigerant, which has a global warming potential (GWP) of 466. "The units deliver up to 45 C leaving water at -15 C outdoor temperature and can produce sanitary hot water in the summer, with leaving water temperatures reaching up to 60 C at outdoor air temperatures between 5 C and 35 C, and ...

