For over seven decades, Korry's Clothiers served as a pillar of men's fashion in Toronto, known for its curated selection, strong community presence, and the charismatic leadership of Saul Korman. The new owners of Carpe Diem Men aim to uphold and build upon that legacy, offering premium menswear, expert tailoring, and a personalized retail experience for business professionals, executives, and discerning clientele.

"This location is synonymous with quality and service," said Angelica Lianko, co-owner of Carpe Diem Men. "Our goal is to maintain the integrity of that reputation while evolving to meet the needs of today's customer."

A Strategic Move in a Competitive Retail Landscape

The launch of Carpe Diem Men represents a strategic entry into Toronto's high-end menswear market, targeting professionals who value efficiency, craftsmanship, and tailored service.

The store features a focused brand portfolio that includes Hugo Boss, Gran Sasso, Eton, Pal Zileri, Briglia, 34 Heritage, and the made-in-Canada suits from Coppley among many others. The selection ranges from business formalwear to elevated casual pieces and accessories.

"Clients come to us for more than just clothing," said co-owner Eddie Gabel. "They want trusted guidance, time-efficient service, and wardrobe solutions that reflect both professionalism and personal style."

Gabel brings extensive experience in luxury retail, having held buying and consulting roles at Hugo Boss, Harry Rosen, Holt Renfrew, and Korry's Clothiers for Gentlemen. Lianko, who managed operations at Korry's Clothiers for over 14 years, is recognized for client-first approach and operational leadership.

In-House Tailoring Reinforces Brand Value

Supporting Carpe Diem Men's commitment to quality is an in-house tailoring operation led by master tailor Muna, who spent more than ten years at Korry's Clothiers. Tailoring services include adjustments, repairs, and custom fittings, reinforcing the store's focus on end-to-end service and long-term client relationships that Korry's clientele know, love, and trust.

"Tailoring is not an add-on here-it's central to the offering," said Gabel.

Preserving History While Positioning for Growth

Beyond retail, the business carries forward the spirit of community involvement and customer loyalty fostered by Saul Korman. Known for his commitment to the Danforth and for supporting initiatives like the famous Taste of the Danforth, Korman's influence remains part of the store's foundation.

"Saul believed in the neighborhood and invested in people. That mindset continues to guide us," Lianko added. "Carpe Diem Men is not a startup. It's a continuation-with sharper focus and fresh energy."

With this launch, Carpe Diem Men is well-positioned to serve a growing segment of Toronto's professional class seeking high-quality, personalized menswear in a trusted retail environment.

Store Information and Contact

Carpe Diem Men is now open at 569 Danforth Ave, Toronto, offering in-person fittings, free style consultations, and retail services. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome.

About Carpe Diem Men:

Carpe Diem Men is Toronto's premier destination for high-end men's fashion, specializing in expertly tailored suits, dress shirts, and casual wear for business professionals and executives. Located at 569 Danforth Ave, Carpe Diem Men carries on the legacy of fine menswear at this historic address, providing superior craftsmanship and personalized service.

