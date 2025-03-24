Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 24-March-2025 / 07:02 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW, Euronext Growth: GRW) announces that on 21 March 2025 Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 60,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 284.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 280.00p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 281.8929p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 4,501,346 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 184,545,104.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 21/03/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 60,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 281.8929p

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 485 280.50 08:21:17 00074393500TRLO0 XLON 705 280.50 08:24:05 00074393644TRLO0 XLON 59 280.50 08:26:43 00074393985TRLO0 XLON 1193 280.50 08:26:43 00074393986TRLO0 XLON 15000 280.50 08:27:23 00074394009TRLO0 XLON 1355 280.00 08:30:25 00074394182TRLO0 XLON 170 283.00 09:00:30 00074395295TRLO0 XLON 1103 283.00 09:01:03 00074395313TRLO0 XLON 1209 282.50 09:03:23 00074395349TRLO0 XLON 1250 281.00 09:13:46 00074395664TRLO0 XLON 1262 280.50 09:29:19 00074396258TRLO0 XLON 253 280.50 10:08:21 00074397821TRLO0 XLON 1008 280.50 10:08:21 00074397822TRLO0 XLON 1 280.50 10:15:03 00074397916TRLO0 XLON 3270 282.50 10:21:12 00074398270TRLO0 XLON 1125 282.50 10:22:04 00074398278TRLO0 XLON 1139 282.50 10:24:23 00074398315TRLO0 XLON 136 283.00 10:55:13 00074399251TRLO0 XLON 1261 283.00 10:55:13 00074399252TRLO0 XLON 1210 282.50 11:24:12 00074400011TRLO0 XLON 20 283.00 11:41:38 00074400674TRLO0 XLON 152 283.00 11:41:39 00074400675TRLO0 XLON 1214 283.50 11:53:02 00074400947TRLO0 XLON 1126 284.00 12:38:03 00074401939TRLO0 XLON 239 284.00 12:38:03 00074401940TRLO0 XLON 975 284.00 12:38:03 00074401941TRLO0 XLON 451 284.00 12:50:50 00074402252TRLO0 XLON 734 284.00 12:50:50 00074402253TRLO0 XLON 654 283.00 12:57:56 00074402398TRLO0 XLON 583 283.00 12:57:56 00074402399TRLO0 XLON 247 284.00 13:46:38 00074403841TRLO0 XLON 13 284.00 13:46:38 00074403842TRLO0 XLON 135 284.00 13:46:38 00074403843TRLO0 XLON 927 284.00 13:47:58 00074403873TRLO0 XLON 1232 284.00 13:47:58 00074403874TRLO0 XLON 1288 284.00 13:53:09 00074404089TRLO0 XLON 1210 283.50 14:01:16 00074404410TRLO0 XLON 1395 282.50 14:09:00 00074404829TRLO0 XLON 495 282.50 14:20:39 00074405640TRLO0 XLON 39 282.50 14:20:49 00074405643TRLO0 XLON 1275 283.50 14:40:07 00074406436TRLO0 XLON 343 283.00 14:40:07 00074406437TRLO0 XLON 820 283.00 14:40:07 00074406438TRLO0 XLON 260 283.00 14:43:12 00074406516TRLO0 XLON 337 283.50 14:50:40 00074406760TRLO0 XLON 16 283.50 14:52:40 00074406832TRLO0 XLON 139 283.50 14:52:40 00074406833TRLO0 XLON 165 283.50 14:52:40 00074406834TRLO0 XLON 184 283.50 15:05:39 00074407461TRLO0 XLON 1174 283.50 15:05:39 00074407462TRLO0 XLON 1000 283.50 15:18:39 00074408162TRLO0 XLON 148 283.50 15:18:39 00074408163TRLO0 XLON 798 283.00 15:18:46 00074408171TRLO0 XLON 350 283.00 15:18:46 00074408172TRLO0 XLON 1181 282.50 15:22:55 00074408372TRLO0 XLON 1009 280.00 15:34:45 00074409010TRLO0 XLON 264 280.00 15:42:41 00074409205TRLO0 XLON 88 280.00 15:43:37 00074409258TRLO0 XLON 879 280.50 15:53:34 00074409570TRLO0 XLON 490 280.50 15:53:34 00074409572TRLO0 XLON 1124 280.50 16:02:33 00074409956TRLO0 XLON 1541 280.00 16:17:00 00074410919TRLO0 XLON 92 280.00 16:17:00 00074410920TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

