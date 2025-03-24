Bioz, Inc.: NSJ Bioreagents Teams Up With Bioz to Drive Website Engagement

Bioz, Inc. is setting the standard for AI-powered research validation in the global scientific community. Through its partnership with NSJ Bioreagents , a trusted provider of high-quality antibodies and reagents, Bioz Badges have been integrated into NSJ Bioreagents' website so that researchers can easily access scientific citations directly on its product webpages. This strengthens trust in NSJ's antibodies and drives higher user engagement across their entire website.

This innovative AI-powered solution allows researchers to instantly view antibody clone numbers, along with peer-reviewed citations and even journal covers where NSJ Bioreagents' products have been featured. By displaying published validation data alongside its products, NSJ Bioreagents is ensuring that scientists have the confidence they need when selecting antibodies and other reagents for their experiments.

Jason Stampfl , Chief Executive Officer of NSJ Bioreagents, emphasized the impact of this collaboration: "Our goal is to drive more traffic to our website while showcasing the quality and scientific validation of our reagents. Bioz Badges provide an innovative way to highlight our products by displaying citations, antibody clone numbers, and even journal covers-helping researchers make informed purchasing decisions."

Beyond strengthening scientific credibility, Bioz's Prime Badges and Vendor Stats Dashboard provide NSJ Bioreagents with real-time insights into citation engagement and website interactions. These analytics enable NSJ to refine its digital marketing strategy and better align with researcher needs.

"NSJ Bioreagents is a great example of a company leveraging AI to enhance researcher trust and engagement," said Dr. Karin Lachmi , Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz. "By integrating Bioz Badges, NSJ is making reagent selection more transparent and data-driven, ultimately improving the research process for scientists worldwide."

NSJ Bioreagents' adoption of Bioz technology underscores a shared commitment to scientific transparency and innovation. By making published research validation easily accessible, Bioz and NSJ Bioreagents are simplifying the selection process for scientists and accelerating the pace of discovery.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About NSJ Bioreagents

NSJ Bioreagents is a trusted manufacturer and supplier of high-quality primary and secondary antibodies, recombinant proteins, and research reagents for life science applications. With a commitment to scientific rigor and product validation, NSJ Bioreagents serves academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical researchers worldwide, providing them with the tools they need to advance discoveries in immunology, cancer research, neuroscience, and more.

