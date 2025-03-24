Japan has allocated 93 MW of PV capacity in its latest procurement exercise. The lowest bid came in at JPY 4. 47 ($0. 030)/kWh, while the average final price was JPY 5. 06/kWh. Japan's Green Investment Promotion Organization has released the final results of its latest auction for utility-scale solar energy projects. The state-run agency said that 93 MW of PV projects were selected in the procurement exercise. It was Japan's 23rd auction for utility-scale solar and was expected to assign 197. 5 MW of generating capacity. The 5 selected projects range in size from 7. 6 MW to 29. 9 MW. The lowest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...