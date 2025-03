The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) is tendering 14 solar power projects ranging in size from 105 MW to 250 MW. The Bangladesh Power Development Board has issued a tender for 2. 65 GW of solar capacity. The government aims to develop 14 solar plants, each between 105 MW and 250 MW, near substations in Mymensingh, Chattogram, Gopalganj, Netrokona, Jashore, Dinajpur, Noakhali, Narayanganj, Kushtia, Pabna, Tangail, and Moulvibazar. BPDB will award selected developers 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs). Bidders have until May 28 to submit proposals. Meanwhile, 41 solar projects tendered ...

