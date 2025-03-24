Jackery Technology GmbH: Spring Adventures Await: Save Nearly 50% on Jackery Portable Power Stations!

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has arrived, bringing the perfect opportunity for outdoor adventures. Whether it's camping under the stars, tending to your garden, or exploring the great outdoors, staying powered up is essential. That's where Jackery's Spring Sale comes in. With discounts of almost 50%, outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy true freedom-no plug required. The Amazon Spring Sale runs from March 25 to 31, 2025, just in time to gear up for the season.

Spring Discounts on the Latest v2 Series

Jackery's v2 series, the latest update to its classic models, brings the best in performance, portability, and cost-effectiveness. The recently launched Explorer 2000 v2 is the lightest 2-kWh power station with a LiFePO4 battery on the market. It's 41% smaller and 36% lighter than comparable models - offering exceptional portability, power, and now even greater affordability. With a 29% discount, this compact power station, featuring 2,042 Wh capacity and 2,200 watts of power output, is available for just £999 during the promotion. Thanks to cutting-edge CTB technology and AI-powered battery protection, the Explorer 2000 v2 is durable and reliable, ideal for energy-packed outdoor adventures. Additionally, paired with the 200-watt SolarSaga panel, this bundle is offered at £1,299-enjoying a 35% discount during the Spring Deals.

The Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 is the perfect choice for those seeking a more compact option. This portable LiFePO4 power station offers 1,070 Wh capacity, 1,500 watts of power, and a bidirectional inverter for ultimate freedom. With ultra-fast emergency charging, it reaches full capacity in just one hour. During the Amazon Spring Sales, it's available at a 39% discount, now just £549 (down from £899). Paired with a 100-watt SolarSaga panel, it becomes the Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2, available for £699 (originally £1,199)-a 42% discount.

For those in need of a backpack-friendly and ultra-portable power station, the Jackery Explorer 240 v2 is the perfect choice. Now just £169 (was £259), it offers a 35% discount. Weighing only 3.5kg, it provides 256 Wh of capacity and 300 watts of output to power multiple devices simultaneously. Paired with a 40W SolarSaga mini panel, the bundle is available for £249, with a 36% discount.

Media enquiries:

Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2647108/Jackery_Amazon_Spring_Sale_3_25.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618761/Jackery_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spring-adventures-await-save-nearly-50-on-jackery-portable-power-stations-302408007.html