Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra Wins Prestigious iF Design Award 2025

Revolutionary AI-powered pool cleaning robot recognized for cutting-edge technology and innovative design.

BERLIN, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatbot, the leading innovator in smart pool care, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking AquaSense 2 Ultra robotic pool cleaner has been awarded the prestigious iF Design Award 2025. In addition to this honor, the AquaSense 2 Ultra has also been recognized with the MUSE Design Award Gold Winner, solidifying its position as a global leader in pool cleaning technology.

Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra recognized at iF Design Award 2025

The AquaSense 2 Ultra, the world's first AI-powered 5-in-1 pool cleaner, combines cutting-edge technology with thoughtful design to deliver exceptional performance and convenience. Its industry-exclusive HybridSense AI Pool Mapping system utilizes advanced sensors, including an AI camera, infrared, and ultrasonic technology, to navigate pools with precision and efficiency. The system optimizes cleaning paths, ensuring full coverage and improved cleaning efficiency, while its versatile cleaning system handles floors, walls, waterlines, and even water surfaces.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra's eco-friendly Clearwater system, powered by natural recycled crab-shell agents for superior filtration, reduces the need for chemicals while cleaning up to 99,000 gallons four times faster than traditional clarifiers. Its Advanced AI Cruise Debris Detection and Adaptive Path Planning for Multi-Level Platforms ensure no spot is missed, while features like Smart Water Surface Parking and SmartDrain technology make retrieval and maintenance effortless.

"We are thrilled to receive the iF Design Award 2025 and the MUSE Design Award Gold Winner, for the AquaSense 2 Ultra," said York Guo, CMO of Beatbot. "These accolades are a testament to our commitment to innovation, design excellence, and user experience. The AquaSense 2 Ultra represents the future of pool care, combining advanced AI technology with eco-friendly solutions to deliver a seamless and enjoyable experience for our customers."

Award-Winning Technology and Design

The iF Design Awards, organized by the iF International Forum Design GmbH, is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world. This year, the competition received over 11,000 entries from 66 countries. The AquaSense 2 Ultra stood out to the 131-member jury for its outstanding performance in functional innovation, user experience, and aesthetic design. In addition to the iF Design Award, the AquaSense 2 Ultra has also been honored with the MUSE Design Award Gold Winner, recognizing its excellence in design and innovation.

The AquaSense 2 Ultra's sleek, modern design, combined with its advanced IMR coating technology, highlights its quality and seamlessly blends professionalism with futuristic aesthetics. Its cordless design, backed by IP68 certification and other safety standards, further solidifies its position as an industry-leading product. Notably, Beatbot captured 85% of the market share for pool cleaning products priced above $1,400, further demonstrating our leadership in the premium segment.

Spring Forward, Clean to Perfection with Beatbot Limited-Time Offers

As spring approaches and the weather warms up, Beatbot launches Spring Cleaning event with 15% off on the award-winning Beatbot AquaSense 2 Ultra to make spring cleaning easier and ensure their pools are in top condition. The limited-time offer is available from now till March 31st on Beatbot's official website and Amazon Store.

About Beatbot

Beatbot is a technology brand dedicated to the global robotization of swimming pool environments. Founded by industry experts with over 10 years of experience in leading home robotics companies, Beatbot is rapidly growing with offices in multiple countries and a strong R&D team comprising 70% of its workforce. Pioneering core technologies like brushless water pumps, AUV spatial locomotion, sonar laser SLAM, and space mapping navigation algorithms, Beatbot has secured over 221 patents (granted and under application), including 128 patents for inventions. The company is committed to redefining pool care, addressing industry challenges, and delivering hassle-free, cutting-edge solutions.

