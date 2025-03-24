Agilyx Launches Plastyx Ltd. to Source and Supply Feedstock for the European Advanced Plastic Recycling Industry

OSLO, Norway, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) ("Agilyx" or "the company") announces the launch of Plastyx Ltd. in collaboration with Carlos Monreal. Plastyx aims to be Europe's leading feedstock supplier to the advanced plastic recycling market. Plastyx Ltd. is a 60:40 joint venture between Agilyx and Circular Resources SARL. Mr. Monreal will serve as Chairman.

While advanced plastic recycling technologies are scaling industrially and complementing mechanical recycling, the industry's growth remains constrained by the availability of consistent, high-quality feedstock. Plastyx is designed to bridge this gap by developing partnerships and material processing capabilities to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality polymers for food-grade and other high-performance packaging applications. The company's near-term objective is to source and execute MOUs for 200,000 metric tons of waste plastic by the end of 2025.

"I am excited to start this new phase. After developing advanced recycling facilities as chairman and CEO of Plastic Energy and investing in recycling collection programs through my investment in GreenDot, the natural, next step is to focus on feedstock sourcing. Partnering with Agilyx provides a unique opportunity to scale our joint vision," said Carlos Monreal.

"Agilyx is committed to building an international sourcing platform to support our interests in Cyclyx," added Ranjeet Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of Agilyx. "Carlos is a leader in our field and has unparalleled understanding of the advanced recycling industry. By linking Cyclyx's industry-leading feedstock management capabilities with Plastyx, through Agilyx's shared ownership interest, we are launching an exciting first mover in this critical market segment."

