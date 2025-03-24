Chinese inverter and energy storage maker Sungrow invited 300 guests from 20 European countries to its ESS [energy storage system] Experience Day event in Munich, Germany. Discussions focused on energy storage, projects, market figures, and the energy transition. The conclusion: More storage and grid expansion are needed. From ESS News Bright blue skies, spring-like temperatures - perfect weather for solar power. There's only one thing you can't miss: the opportunity to put the electricity to good use - even if the grid can't absorb it. That is why Sungrow invited more than 300 participants ...

