The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 March 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: DK0060257814 Name: Zealand Pharma Volume before change: 71,023,871 shares (DKK 71,023,871) Change: 27,425 shares (DKK 27,425) Volume after change: 71,051,296 shares (DKK 71,051,296) Exercise price, new shares: DKK 224.40 - 7,917 shares

DKK 90.70 - 19,508 shares Denomination: DKK 1 Short name: ZEAL Orderbook ID: 78587

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66