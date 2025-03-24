The share capital of Zealand Pharma has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 25 March 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|DK0060257814
|Name:
|Zealand Pharma
|Volume before change:
|71,023,871 shares (DKK 71,023,871)
|Change:
|27,425 shares (DKK 27,425)
|Volume after change:
|71,051,296 shares (DKK 71,051,296)
|Exercise price, new shares:
|DKK 224.40 - 7,917 shares
DKK 90.70 - 19,508 shares
|Denomination:
|DKK 1
|Short name:
|ZEAL
|Orderbook ID:
|78587
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire