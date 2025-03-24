The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 25 March 2025 in the ISIN below.

ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 Name: TORM A Volume before change: 97,989,514 shares (USD 979,895.14) Change: 262,294 shares (USD 2,622.94) Volume after change: 98,251,808 shares (USD 982,518.08) Subscription price: DKK 0.08 Face value: USD 0.01 Short name: TRMD A Orderbook ID: 120191

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66