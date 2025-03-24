The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 25 March 2025 in the ISIN below.
|ISIN:
|GB00BZ3CNK81
|Name:
|TORM A
|Volume before change:
|97,989,514 shares (USD 979,895.14)
|Change:
|262,294 shares (USD 2,622.94)
|Volume after change:
|98,251,808 shares (USD 982,518.08)
|Subscription price:
|DKK 0.08
|Face value:
|USD 0.01
|Short name:
|TRMD A
|Orderbook ID:
|120191
For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
© 2025 GlobeNewswire