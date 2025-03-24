From Viral to Skincare Staple - UK Beauty Fans Can't Get Enough of COSRX Snail Mucin

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask hit #1 in Face Serums and Face Treatments & Masks categories

LONDON, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- K-Beauty powerhouse COSRX continues to take the UK by storm, with its Advanced Snail Mucin range continuously dominating Amazon UK's skincare rankings. The viral Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask have secured the #1 spots in the Face Serums and Face Treatments & Masks categories, cementing snail mucin as a skincare essential for UK beauty lovers.

The Viral Skincare Game-Changer: Snail Mucin

Snail mucin took the skincare world by storm after going viral on TikTok, with everyone from dermatologists, cosmetic chemists to influencers praising its skin-transforming benefits. But unlike many fleeting trends, the buzz hasn't faded. COSRX's Advanced Snail Mucin products have climbed the ranks to become modern skincare classics - hitting the #1 spot on Amazon UK. It's clear this isn't just hype. With loyal fans returning time and time again, their continued popularity is a true testament to the products' proven effectiveness.

Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

At the heart of this success is the The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence, formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate. Having achieved cult status among skincare enthusiasts, it continues to hold the #1 spot in Amazon UK's Face Serum category. With thousands of glowing reviews, users consistently praise its ability to leave skin smoother, deeply nourished, and visibly healthier - proving why it's earned a permanent spot in so many routines.

The Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask

Meanwhile, the recently launched Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask - infused with 25% snail mucin, collagen, and niacinamide - has skyrocketed in popularity, soaring to the top of the Face Treatments & Masks category. What makes it truly unique is its innovative hydrogel formula, composed solely of essence, which gradually becomes transparent as the skin absorbs the active ingredients. The result? Skin that's plumper, smoother, and more radiant, with visibly refined pores and a noticeably improved texture.

Glow Amplification Duo

Paired together, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and the Advanced Snail Mucin Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask make the ultimate skincare duo - frequently purchased together by fans on Amazon. Apply the essence daily and treat your skin to an instant hydration booth with the Hydrogel mask once or twice a week for nourished, healthy skin this spring.

The Perfect Gift for Skincare Lovers

COSRX's snail mucin products aren't just skincare staples - they also make thoughtful and timely gifts for Easter and Mother's Day. Whether added to an Easter pamper hamper or gifted for a luxurious at-home facial, the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence and Glass Glow Hydrogel Mask are sure to impress, delivering glowing, healthy skin that anyone would love. Visit the COSRX's Amazon store front for more information.

About COSRX: With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, Boots, Lookfantastic, and TikTok UK store.

