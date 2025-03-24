The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has launched a tender for a 205 MW hydro-floating solar hybrid project at the 779 MW Bhumibol Dam, the largest arch dam in Southeast Asia. EGAT has kicked off a tender for the development of a hydro-floating solar hybrid project in Thailand. The project will be developed at Bhumibol Dam in western Thailand's Sam Ngao district. EGAT's website states that the dam is the largest and highest arch dam in Southeast Asia, currently hosting a 779 MW hydropower plant. The tender calls for a 205 MW crystalline silicon solar plant, along with a floating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...