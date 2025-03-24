Louisville, Kentucky--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Aura Wellness President Alane Paulley has been featured in Top Doctor Magazine's leadership profile, highlighting the company's transformation from an equine therapy specialist to an FDA-cleared medical device manufacturer. The feature coincides with Aura Wellness's announcement of significant expansion initiatives to increase PEMF therapy accessibility worldwide.





Under Paulley's leadership, Aura Wellness has secured FDA clearance for PEMF devices and plans to launch new accessibility programs, including rental options, payment plans, and Medicare/Medicaid billing capabilities. The company will showcase its FDA-cleared devices at ten medical trade shows in the coming months.

"We are bringing PEMF technology into mainstream medical acceptance with FDA-verified claims that doctors and medical professionals can trust," says Paulley. "Our mission extends beyond simply providing devices - we're making this transformative therapy accessible to everyone who needs it."

The company's expansion builds on its successful track record of placing over 8,000 Magna Wave devices in the market. Aura Wellness currently supports over 4,000 active practitioners and aims to leverage this network to accelerate adoption in the medical sector.

Aura Wellness provides comprehensive business development services to medical practitioners, including marketing support, technical training, and implementation strategies.

"Our approach combines scientific validation with practical business support," Paulley explains. "We're giving medical professionals the tools, confidence, and education they need to successfully integrate PEMF therapy into their practices while maintaining strong revenue streams."

The company's product line includes professional medical devices and home-use consumer units.

About Aura Wellness

Founded in 2002, Aura Wellness specializes in FDA-cleared PEMF and Red Light therapy devices for medical practices and home use. The company provides comprehensive business development support to practitioners while maintaining the industry's highest standards of quality and education. For more information, visit aurawell.com.

