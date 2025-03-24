Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") wishes to announce a board change, effective immediately, George Yordanov, P. Geo., QP., MSc. will join the board of directors replacing the Amanpreet Gill. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Gill for his service and appreciates his willingness to step aside, making room for additional technical expertise to help guide the Company navigate its exploration programs.

George Yordanov possesses over 15 years of management, technical, and exploration experience in the Canadian and international exploration industry. Mr. Yordanov is a Professional Geologist and an Independent Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He holds an M.Sc. degree in Economic Geology with a specialization in Structural Geology and has extensive experience in grassroots exploration projects. His experience includes contributions to several major grassroots discoveries for Osisko Mining (market capitalization: $1.23 billion), Sumitomo Metal (market capitalization: $9.6 billion), Dundee Precious Metals (market capitalization: $3.25 billion), and numerous other junior exploration companies. Mr. Yordanov has developed an advanced understanding of exploration for gold, base metals, lithium, and other raw materials including silica. Additionally, Mr. Yordanov served as Chief Geologist of Materials Testing, Engineering & Quality Assessment for Englobe Corp., where he oversaw industrial materials used in civil engineering and was responsible for the certification of a significant portion of the quarries in the province of Québec.

"With George joining the board adds synergies and efficiencies to Argyle" commented Jeff Stevens, CEO of Argyle Resources. "George brings immense value to the Argyle board as well as continuing his role as Qualified Person."

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, staking and evaluating natural resource properties in North America. In addition to the Saint Gabriel project, the Company currently holds an option to acquire up to 100% of the Frenchvale Graphite Property located in Nova Scotia, Canada and owns 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapedia and Lac Comporté quartzite silica projects in Quebec, Canada. Argyle is engaged in a research partnership with the National Institute of Scientific Research (INRS), a high-level research and training institute funded by the Québec government to conduct exploration programs on the Company's silica projects. The Company was incorporated in 2023 and its head office is located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

