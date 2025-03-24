Researchers in Canada have compared strawberry growth under uniform illumination from semi-transparent thin-film cadmium telluride panels and non-uniform illumination from semi-transparent crystalline silicon modules. Their analysis considered metrics such as fresh weight, height, leaf count, chlorophyll content, soil temperature and humidity. Researchers from Canada's Western University have compared the growth of strawberries under agrivoltaics panels with uniform illumination and with non-uniform illumination. For the uniform illumination, they used semi-transparent thin-film cadmium telluride ...

