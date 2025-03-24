The Clean Energy Regulator's quarterly carbon market report finds rooftop solar capacity in 2024 is likely to have been about 3. 2 GW and could set an Australian record. From pv magazine Australia Australia's CER has reported that rooftop solar capacity in 2024 likely reached 3. 2 GW, setting a national record. Final data, expected in April, will confirm the total. CER processed small-scale technology certificate (STC) claims for 3. 09 GW in March 2025, surpassing the 3. 02 GW recorded in the same period for 2023, which ended with 3. 14 GW. This led to the 2024 estimate of 3. 2 GW. The final ...

