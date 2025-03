Announcing the 2025 London Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the London region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 London Consumer Choice Award Winners.

AA Advantage Doors

Category: GARAGE & OVERHEAD DOORS

www.aaadvantagedoors.com

Advantage Hosting

Category: WEB HOSTING

www.advantagehosting.ca

Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

Category: SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com

Angels Diner

Category: RESTAURANTS - FAMILY DINING

www.angelslondon.com

ANL Bookkeeping & Payroll Solutions Inc.

Category: BOOKKEEPING SERVICES

www.anlbookkeeping.ca

Artcal Graphics & Printing

Category: SIGNS

www.artcal.com

Arva Appliance Centre

Category: HOME APPLIANCE SALES

www.arvaappliances.com

Bath Fitter

Category: BATHROOM REMODELLING

www.bathfitter.com

Bellamere Winery and Event Centre

Category: WEDDING VENUES

www.bellamere.com

Best Western Plus Lamplighter Inn & Conference Centre

Category: HOTEL

www.lamplighterinn.ca

Blossoms ECE Centre

Category: DAYCARE

www.blossomschildcare.com

Budget Blinds of London

Category: WINDOW COVERINGS

www.budgetblinds.com/en-ca/london-on/

Camp Shake-A-Paw

Category: PET TRAINING / DOG DAYCARE

www.campshakeapaw.com

Canadawide Truck Driving School

Category: DRIVING SCHOOLS - TRUCK

www.cwdschool.ca

Canadian ESL Centre

Category: SCHOOLS - LANGUAGE

www.canadianeslcentre.com

Cappadocia Breakfast & Cafe

Category: RESTAURANTS - BREAKFAST/BRUNCH

www.thecappa.ca

Carmen Dawdy Paralegal Services

Category: PARALEGAL SERVICES

www.carmendawdyparalegal.ca

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Category: STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT

www.chop.ca

Chris Cassar Auto Repair

Category: AUTOMOBILE REPAIR

www.chriscassarauto.com

City Lightz

Category: LIGHTING STORE

www.citylightz.ca

Compudata.Ca

Category: COMPUTER CONSULTANTS - MANAGED IT SERVICES - COMPUTER SERVICE AND REPAIR

www.compudata.ca

Create Balance Pilates Studio

Category: PILATES STUDIO

www.createbalance.ca

Custom Design Upholstery

Category: UPHOLSTERS

www.cdcustomdesign.ca

Dance Extreme Inc

Category: SCHOOL - DANCE

www.danceextreme.com

Downtown Auto Glass

Category: AUTOMOBILE WINDSHIELD REPAIR

www.downtownautoglass.ca

Efthimakis Insurance Agency Inc - Desjardins Insurance

Category: INSURANCE HOME AND AUTO

www.protectedbymiranda.com

Elegance Schools Inc

Category: SCHOOL - ESTHETICS

www.eleganceschools.on.ca

Elgin Roofing

Category: ROOFING

www.elginroofing.ca

EPIC Recovery

Category: ADDICTION TREATMENT

www.epicrecovery.ca

Family Law Group

Category: LAWYER - FAMILY LAW

www.familylawgroup.ca

Fayez Spa

Category: DAY SPA

www.fayezspa.com

Ferrari Concrete

Category: CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

www.ferrariconcrete.com

Field to Truck Mobile Eatery

Category: FOOD TRUCK CATERING

www.fieldtotruck.com

Flatout Flooring

Category: FLOORING

www.flatoutflooring.ca

Forever Homes

Category: HOME BUILDERS

www.foreverhomes.ca

G&S Woodworking

Category: CABINETRY / MILLWORK

www.gandswoodworking.com

Great Lakes Lawn Care

Category: LAWN MAINTENANCE

www.greatlakeslawn.ca

Greentech Painting

Category: PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.greentechpainting.com

Heritage Renovations and Doors

Category: WINDOWS & DOORS

www.heritagerenovations.com

HRM Photography

Category: PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.hrmphotography.com

Hyde Park Plumbing & Heating Ltd.

Category: PLUMBING CONTRACTOR

www.hydeparkplumbing.ca

Investigation Solution Services

Category: INVESTIGATORS

www.investigationsolutionservices.ca

Jacob's Crystal Clear Window Cleaning Inc

Category: WINDOW CLEANING

www.jacobswindowcleaning.ca

Jaydancin

Category: HEALTH FOOD STORES

www.jaydancin.com

Jeff Krieger - TMG - The Mortgage Group (OMAC Division)

Category: MORTGAGE BROKER

www.jeffkrieger.ca

Jova Medical Aesthetics

Category: COSMETIC PROCEDURES

www.jovamedicalaesthetics.com

Katsu EXPRESS

Category: RESTAURANTS - JAPANESE

www.katsu-express.ca

KatsuMe

Category: RESTAURANTS - KOREAN

www.katsume.ca

Larlyn Property Management Ltd.

Category: PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

www.larlyn.com

Lavender Bridal Boutique

Category: BRIDAL STORES

www.lavenderbridal.ca

London Awnings

Category: CANOPIES AND AWNINGS

www.londonawnings.com

London Bath Centre

Category: PLUMBING FIXTURES SUPPLIER

www.londonbathcentre.ca

London X-Ray Associates

Category: DIAGNOSTIC IMAGING CLINICS

www.lxa.on.ca/clinic-location/1657-dundas

M&T Printing Group

Category: PHOTOCOPY, PRINT & DIGITAL SERVICES

www.mtprint.com

Michael D. Schultz & Associates

Category: ACCOUNTANTS - SMALL BUSINESS

www.hatherellschultz.com

Music Central Entertainment

Category: AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.musiccentral.ca

Neev Immigration Services - Immigration services in London, Ontario

Category: IMMIGRATION CONSULTING

www.neevimmigration.ca

Nieman Market Design

Category: CLOSET ORGANIZERS

www.niemanmarketdesign.com

Nothers The Award Store

Category: PROMOTIONAL PRODUCTS

www.nothers.com

Oakridge Animal Clinic/Oak West Animal Clinic

Category: VETERINARIANS

www.oakridgeanimalclinic.com

Olympic Tree Care

Category: TREE SERVICES

www.olympictreecare.ca

Only Eavestroughs & Siding Inc

Category: EAVESTROUGHS

www.onlyeavestroughs.com

Opal Building Co.

Category: GENERAL CONTRACTORS

www.opalbuilding.ca

Paul J. Pickering and Associates Limited

Category: BANKRUPTCY LICENCED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.paulpickering.com

Peter Inch & Associates Heating + Air Conditioning

Category: AIR CONDITIONING & HEATING CONTRACTOR

www.peterinch.ca

Pillar Restoration

Category: FIRE & WATER DAMAGE RESTORATION

www.pillar-restoration.ca

Pioneer Family Pools

Category: SWIMMING POOLS, CONTRACTORS, DEALERS & DESIGNERS

www.pioneerfamilypools.ca

Pro Function Sports Injury Clinic

Category: MEDICAL CLINIC - PRIVATE, SPORTS INJURY CLINIC

www.profunction.ca

Pro Scaffold Inc

Category: SCAFFOLDING

www.proscaffold.ca

Ray Cullen Chevrolet Buick GMC

Category: AUTOMOBILE DEALERS - NEW

www.raycullen.com

Renovation Professionals Inc. Reno Pro/Basement Boss London

Category: WATERPROOFING AND FOUNDATION REPAIR

www.myreno.pro

Sbenati Dentistry

Category: DENTISTS

www.sbenatidentistry.ca

Security Concepts

Category: SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.securityconcepts.ca

Southwest Pet

Category: PET & AQUARIUM CENTRE

www.southwestpet.ca

Sprint Moving Service

Category: MOVING COMPANIES

www.sprintmoving.ca

Sylvan Learning of London

Category: TUTORING

www.sylvanlearning.com/locations/ca/on/london-tutoring/london/

tbk

Category: WEB DESIGN

www.tbkcreative.com

That Metal Guy

Category: WASTE MANAGEMENT AND RECYCLING

www.thatmetalguy.ca

The London Steam

Category: CARPET & RUG CLEANING

www.thelondonsteamcleaning.com

Wagler Mini Barns

Category: SHEDS, MINI BARNS & GAZEBOS

www.waglerminibarns.com

Western Driving Academy

Category: DRIVING SCHOOLS

www.westerndrivingacademy.com

Learn more about 2025 London Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

