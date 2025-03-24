Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus"), a smart grid technology company, today announced its strategic partnership with Reading Municipal Light Department ("RMLD"), a leading municipal electric utility in Massachusetts, to modernize RMLD's distribution grid. This significant investment aligns with RMLD's core mission to enhance reliability, lower costs and utilize increasingly non-carbon energy for its customers.

The Tantalus Grid Modernization Platform ("TGMP") will play a pivotal role in transforming RMLD's infrastructure into a forward-looking, multi-directional grid. By leveraging TGMP's advanced smart grid architecture, the department will integrate connected devices, communications networks, grid data management, applications, and analytics into its operations and services. This comprehensive approach will provide greater levels of visibility, command, and control across the entire grid, ensuring seamless integration of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) systems.

"We are excited to collaborate with Tantalus Systems to accelerate the modernization of our distribution grid," said Gregory Phipps, General Manager of RMLD. "This partnership represents another significant step forward as we continue to provide reliable, low-cost, and increasingly non-carbon energy to our customers. By harnessing the power of data, we aim to enhance customer satisfaction while adapting to a more dynamic energy market."

RMLD's engagement of Tantalus will bring significant benefits for the utility in the areas of data interoperability, operational efficiency, and sustainability. The TRUSync Grid Data Management System will automate the integration of grid data across devices and systems. The enhanced automation provided by TGMP will help RMLD improve power quality, proactively address outages, and optimize resource allocation. Over time, RMLD's modernized grid will support the integration of distributed energy resources (DERs) and electric vehicles through the TRUSense Cellular Gateway, further aligning with the department's goals.

"Tantalus is committed to helping utilities like RMLD achieve their grid modernization goals," said Peter Londa, President and CEO of Tantalus. "Our solutions are purpose-built to help utilities boost operational efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and provide enhanced services to their communities. We are excited to partner with the team at RMLD to ensure a successful implementation and long-term success for their utility."

About Reading Municipal Light Department

Established in 1894, Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) is a municipal electric utility serving over 70,000 residents in Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield Center, Massachusetts. RMLD is the largest of the 41 municipal light departments in Massachusetts based on electricity load, is not-for-profit, and is locally owned and controlled. RMLD is committed to serving our customers with reliable, low-cost, and increasingly non-carbon energy. For more information visit www.rmld.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. Our company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

