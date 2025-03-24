Helium One Global Ltd Announces Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Helium One Global Ltd

Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Name of applicant: Helium One Global Ltd Name of scheme: Block Listing 1 Period of return: From: 23 September 2024 To: 23 March 2025 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 31,022,104 Ordinary Shares The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: 0 Ordinary Shares Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period: 0 Ordinary Shares Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period 31,022,104 Ordinary Shares Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 45,022,104 Ordinary Shares on 22 September 2023 Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period There were 5,921,426,896 Ordinary Shares in issue as at 23 March 2025

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contact

Helium One Global Ltd

Lorna Blaisse, CEO

Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director +44 20 7920 3150 Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson

Nikhil Varghese +44 20 3100 2000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Simon Johnson

Louisa Waddell +44 20 3829 5000 Tavistock(Financial PR)

Nick Elwes

Tara Vivian-Neal

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire