Helium One Global Ltd Announces Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2025 / Helium One Global Ltd
Blocklisting Six Monthly Return
Name of applicant:
Helium One Global Ltd
Name of scheme:
Block Listing 1
Period of return:
From:
23 September 2024
To:
23 March 2025
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
31,022,104 Ordinary Shares
The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
0 Ordinary Shares
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:
0 Ordinary Shares
Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period
31,022,104 Ordinary Shares
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
45,022,104 Ordinary Shares on 22 September 2023
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
There were 5,921,426,896 Ordinary Shares in issue as at 23 March 2025
Contact
Helium One Global Ltd
+44 20 7920 3150
Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
+44 20 3100 2000
Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 20 3829 5000
Tavistock(Financial PR)
