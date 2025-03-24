Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHPL | ISIN: VGG4392T1075 | Ticker-Symbol: 9K3
Stuttgart
24.03.25
08:02 Uhr
0,015 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HELIUM ONE GLOBAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0100,02012:41
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2025 12:14 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Helium One Global Ltd Announces Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2025 / Helium One Global Ltd

Blocklisting Six Monthly Return

Name of applicant:

Helium One Global Ltd

Name of scheme:

Block Listing 1

Period of return:

From:

23 September 2024

To:

23 March 2025

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

31,022,104 Ordinary Shares

The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:

0 Ordinary Shares

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period:

0 Ordinary Shares

Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

31,022,104 Ordinary Shares

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission

45,022,104 Ordinary Shares on 22 September 2023

Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period

There were 5,921,426,896 Ordinary Shares in issue as at 23 March 2025

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

Contact

Helium One Global Ltd
Lorna Blaisse, CEO
Graham Jacobs, Finance and Commercial Director

+44 20 7920 3150

Panmure Liberum Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson
Nikhil Varghese

+44 20 3100 2000

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Simon Johnson
Louisa Waddell

+44 20 3829 5000

Tavistock(Financial PR)
Nick Elwes
Tara Vivian-Neal

SOURCE: Helium One Global Ltd



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.