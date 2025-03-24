Volkswagen shares displayed modest resilience at the start of the week, gaining 0.5 percent in XETRA trading and briefly reaching a daily high of €103.45. Despite this uptick, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week peak of €128.60 recorded in April, indicating a potential recovery margin exceeding 26 percent. The current trading level provides a comfortable buffer of approximately 22 percent above the November 52-week low of €78.86. Analysts have set a median price target of €118.50 for the automotive giant. Recent quarterly figures revealed a marginal revenue increase of 0.22 percent to €87.38 billion, while earnings per share declined substantially to €6.25 compared to €9.31 in the previous year. Dividend projections have been adjusted downward, with analysts expecting a payout of €6.60 per share this year, down from €9.06 previously distributed.

Strategic Electrification Acceleration

In a significant strategic pivot, Volkswagen is accelerating its electrification timeline through premium subsidiary Audi. A new electric compact vehicle in the A3 segment will begin production at Ingolstadt in 2025, substantially ahead of the originally planned 2027 launch. This acceleration comes amid challenging market conditions as the automaker faces tepid electric vehicle demand and intensifying global competition, particularly from Asian manufacturers. The strategic emphasis on German manufacturing facilities demonstrates Volkswagen's commitment to domestic production despite ongoing transformation challenges, which include Audi's cost-reduction program targeting up to 7,500 positions in Germany by 2029.

