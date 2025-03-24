The International Stock Exchange (TISE): TISE reports record turnover, profit & EPS for 2024

ST PETER PORT, Guernsey, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

2024 financial year highlights at TISE

Record turnover of £13.3 million - up 22.6% year on year

Profit increased 24.2% year on year to a new high of £6.0 million

Earnings per share increased to 212.7p; £9.1 million returned to shareholders during 2024

952 new listings contributed to overall public market growth of 5.3% year on year

Expansion of equity market offering with launch of Specialist Company Listing Rules

Delivery of private markets service to first client, with pipeline of further business

The International Stock Exchange (TISE) has reported record turnover, profit and earnings per share for 2024.

The International Stock Exchange Group Limited (the Group) has released its latest Annual Report which shows revenues up 22.6% year on year to a new high of £13.3 million, post-tax profit increased 24.2% year on year to £6.0 million, and earnings per share increased to 212.7p during the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

The Group declared a special dividend and two ordinary dividends during the year which returned a total of £9.1 million (320p per share) to shareholders in 2024.

Anderson Whamond, Chair of the Group, said: "With the macro-economic picture providing tailwinds despite the continued geo-political uncertainties, I am pleased to report a record financial performance for 2024. The Group remains highly cash generative, supporting the payment of a special dividend and two ordinary dividends during the year which returned 320p per share to shareholders in 2024. The Group's financial and business performance in 2024 demonstrates the success of our strategy during the last three years to support sustained growth."

There were 952 newly listed securities on TISE during 2024, which was an increase of 13.1% year on year. This took the total number of listed securities on TISE's Official List to 4,487 at 31 December 2024, which is a 5.3% increase year on year and the highest total since the Exchange opened. The combined market value of these listings also reached a new high of £756 billion at 31 December 2024.

During 2024, there were 939 newly listed securities admitted to TISE's leading European professional bond market, the Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM), which maintained its market-leader position across both private equity debt and high yield bonds, while also continuing to grow it reputation as a listing venue for securitisations.

There were 13 newly listed securities across TISE's equity market during 2024. Of those, four securities were admitted under TISE's Equity Listing Rules for Specialist Companies which were introduced in November. Enhancing its product range and responding to changing market expectations, TISE launched the new rulebook to streamline initial application and continuing obligation requirements for Specialist Companies such as SPV holding companies, closely held Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and equivalent vehicles.

One of the newly listed Specialist Companies was among the four UK REITs which listed on TISE during 2024 and during the first quarter of 2025, several REITs already listed on the Exchange reclassified under the new rulebook. As the second largest venue for listed UK REITs, there are currently 42 UK REITs listed on TISE.

Beyond its public market, TISE continued with the efficient and effective delivery of its private markets service to the first client, Blue Diamond Limited. In addition, TISE has developed a strong pipeline of further business and is close to announcing its next clients for TISE Private Markets. The pool of prospective users continues to rise as London's public markets further contract and the UK becomes an increasingly private company economy. The number of private companies in the UK that have more than 100 employees grew by 3,430 over the last decade to 19,483, while the number of listed companies reduced by 290 during the same period. TISE Private Markets provides private companies and other private asset owners with their own 'stock exchange in a box'.

Cees Vermaas, CEO of the Group, said: "I am delighted with the strength of our financial and operational performance during 2024. Our investment into an increasingly scalable and diversified business model means that we are in an excellent position as we embark on our refreshed 2025-2027 strategy to make the most of the opportunities which emerge through the introduction of new and innovative products and services across both public and private markets."

A copy of the Group's Annual Report for the year ended December 2024 is available here.

