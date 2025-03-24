National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership Encourages the Public to Join Them in Recognizing National Medal of Honor Day on March 25

National Medal of Honor Day honors the bravery and sacrifice of Medal of Honor recipients, the nation's highest military decoration for valor in combat

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership is proud to recognize National Medal of Honor Day on March 25, a day dedicated to honoring the extraordinary heroism and sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients. On this day, the Center for Leadership encourages the public to join their mission by following along on social media and online, making a donation to support their mission, and sharing stories about military heroes with the hashtag MedalofHonorDay.

National Medal of Honor Day commemorates the courage, integrity and sacrifice of those who have received the nation's highest military award for valor. National Medal of Honor Day was established by Congress in 1990 and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush. The date marks the anniversary of the first Medal of Honor presentations in 1863 and serves as a reminder of the impact these individuals have had on history and the values they represent.

"National Medal of Honor Day is not just a day of remembrance, but a call to action," says Leroy Petry, Medal of Honor recipient (War on Terrorism-Afghanistan) and National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership board member. "The values that define the Medal of Honor are not meant to stay on the battlefield. They belong in our communities, schools and workplaces. The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership is working to ensure that these principles continue to guide future generations and that everyone can lead with honor."

Advancing Leadership through Medal of Honor Values

The Center for Leadership is dedicated to ensuring that the values embodied by Medal of Honor recipients-courage, integrity, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism-are passed on to future generations. Through its leadership development programs and upcoming state-of-the-art facility, the Center for Leadership is creating immersive learning experiences that will empower individuals to lead with honor in their communities and professions.

Looking ahead, the Center for Leadership has plans to expand its offerings through a comprehensive series of nationwide trainings and events, both virtual and in-person, to teach leadership skills and create a space for dialogue among Medal of Honor recipients. The Center's leadership program will offer a broad range of courses, materials and experiences to learners at different stages of their leadership journey-whether in a boardroom, a classroom or their personal lives. Learn about upcoming events: https://mohcenterforleadership.org/events/.

The Center for Leadership has plans to build a 50,000-square-foot training center and immersive visitor experience at Patriots Point in Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The facility will feature training spaces, multimedia exhibits, interactive galleries and experiential installations designed to bring the stories of Medal of Honor recipients to life. The Center will serve as a national hub for leadership training.

Join the Movement and Get Involved

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership invites the public to:

Follow Along : Stay informed about events and initiatives by following along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and at https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

Support the Cause : Make a donation to help fund educational programs, leadership training, and the development of the training center.

Share Stories: Spread awareness about Medal of Honor recipients and their values by using the hashtag MedalofHonorDay.

"On National Medal of Honor Day and every day, we honor those who have and will serve our country on the battlefield," says Tom Mundell, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership. "At the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, we're working to ensure our nation's leaders are ready to meet their moment. Join us-support our mission and help shape the next generation of values-driven leaders."

To learn more and/or donate to the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, visit https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower and challenge leaders through the values embodied by our country's Medal of Honor Recipients. With a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, visit www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

###

CONTACT:

Anna Kate Twitty

annakate@flockandrally.com

SOURCE: National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire