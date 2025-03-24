Sunshine Biopharma Inc.: Sunshine Biopharma Expands Presence in the $53.9 Billion Global Antibiotics Market with the Acquisition of Marketing Rights for Two New Antibiotics in Canada

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM), a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals today announced that is has signed a strategic agreement granting it the rights to market two new generic antibiotics in Canada. The Company anticipates launching these new products through its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Nora Pharma, in the next six to nine months following regulatory approval.

According to BioSpace, the global antibiotics market size in 2024 was estimated at $53.9 billion and is expected to reach approximately $85.8 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. In 2023, North America and Europe held the second biggest market share of around 45%. The Canadian portion of this global market is approximately 2.2% or $1.2 billion.

"We believe we are strategically positioned, through Nora Pharma, to introduce these two new antibiotics to the market, complementing our existing portfolio of 70 generic prescription drugs currently on the market in Canada. This expansion signifies a pivotal step in our mission to advance healthcare solutions for our patients," stated Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma.

About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma currently has 70 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 13 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in the remainder of 2025. Among the new drugs to be launched is NIOPEG®, a biosimilar of NEULASTA®. Like NEULASTA®, NIOPEG® is a long-acting form of recombinant human granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (filgrastim). It is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection in patients with non-myeloid malignancie sreceiving anti-neoplastic therapy. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug development program which is comprised of (i) K1.1 mRNA, an mRNA-Lipid Nanoparticle targeted for liver cancer, and (ii) PLpro protease inhibitor, a small molecule for treatment of SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, please visit: www.sunshinebiopharma.com.

All registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to regulatory approvals, the Company's drug development activities, financial performance, and future growth and product launches. These risks and uncertainties are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

For Additional Information, please contact:

Camille Sebaaly, CFO

Direct Line: 514-814-0464

camille.sebaaly@sunshinebiopharma.com

SOURCE: Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire