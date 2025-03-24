Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH ("Anzaplan") to perform final calcination and leaching test work , process design and the CAPEX estimate for the purification of Homerun's flagship silica sand deposit in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil, with the ultimate target of:

Providing an AACE class 5 CAPEX estimate for an initial 120,000 tonnes per annum processing plant to be erected in Belmonte, proximal to Homerun's silica sand resources; and

Producing 2kg of samples of the final product - Homerun Ultra-Pure Silica Sand with less than 100 ppm of impurities.

Anzaplan will initiate confirmation test work to validate the test work completed during 2024 under the Company's partnership with NREL (US Department of Energy), which applied a matrix of complex thermal and chemical testing treatments to identify streamlined pathways to >99.99% SiO2 purity.

Brian Leeners, CEO of Homerun stated, "As a pioneering Company in the high-purity silica sand industry, we have gained a significant advantage by actively listening to our prospective customer needs and wants from the very beginning. After carefully evaluating global product inquiries across various industries, we've confirmed our strategy to develop a new thermal upgrade plant for our high-purity silica resources in Belmonte, Brazil. This path forward maximizes our silica sand resource value for our shareholders, by focusing on the highest margin use cases for the exceptional resource we've been fortunate to acquire in Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil. This thermal upgrade facility will allow us to meet the demands of our customers and solidify our position as a leading global provider of high purity silica sand for a variety of industrial and technology end-uses."

Homerun has already confirmed that it's silica sand can achieve these elevated purity levels in the lab testing completed in partnership with the University of California - Davis Materials Lab in H1 2024, and is scaling these initiatives through continuing development work underway at UC-Davis in 2025.

The comprehensive proprietary data sets from both NREL and UC Davis have been transferred to Anzaplan. Further to developing the final silica purification process flows, Anzaplan will be tasked with the next step in the development of Homerun's Ultra-Pure Silica Sand for the global market by developing the CAPEX estimate for the Belmonte Silica Sand Processing Plant, based on the following deliverables:

Process design

Block flow diagram (BFD)

Mass balance

Major equipment list and capital cost estimate, AACE class 5 level

Anzaplan will issue a final report with the evaluation and assessment of the results. This work program will be concluded in Q2 2025 and Homerun will utilize the Anzaplan work for the capital development of the Belmonte Silica Sand Processing Plant, in 2025.

"Anzaplan is one of the most renowned mineral technology entities in Europe, with wide experience in processing and analysis of quartz silica and silica sand. This development work program will provide Homerun with an important competitive edge in the high purity silica sand marketplace, in total synergy with the Company's vertical integration plans, supporting significant value creation in our advanced materials strategy," stated Armando Farhate, COO of Homerun.

About Dorfner Anzaplan GmbH (https://www.anzaplan.com/)

Anzaplan's portfolio covers process design and engineering services, consulting in market requirements and applications, and high-end analytical services along the complete value chain of project valuation - from material analysis, through flow sheet design, to realization of plant engineering and, crucially, end user customer acceptance. ANZAPLAN brings a highly experienced team, including processing engineers, chemists, geoscientists and business economists with an extensive industrial network, to deliver a process tailored to fulfill the stringent market requirements.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com)

Homerun (TSXV: HMR) is a vertically integrated materials leader revolutionizing green energy solutions through advanced silica technologies. As an emerging force outside of China for high-purity quartz (HPQ) silica innovation, the Company controls the full industrial vertical from raw material extraction to cutting-edge solar, battery and energy storage solutions. Our dual-engine vertical integration strategy combines:

Homerun Advanced Materials

Utilizing Homerun's robust supply of high purity silica sand and quartz silica materials to facilitate domestic and international sales of processed silica.

Pioneering zero-waste thermoelectric purification and advanced materials processing technologies with University of California - Davis.

Homerun Energy Solutions

Building Latin America's first dedicated high-efficiency solar glass manufacturing facility and pioneering new solar technologies based on years of experience as an industry leader in developing photovoltaic technologies with a specialization in perovskite photovoltaics.

European leader in the marketing, distribution and sales of alternative energy solutions into the commercial and industrial segments (B2B).

Commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) Energy Management and Control System Solutions (hardware and software) for energy capture, energy storage and efficient energy use.

Partnering with U.S. Dept. of Energy/NREL on the development of the Enduring long-duration energy storage system utilizing the Company's high-purity silica sand for industrial heat and electricity arbitrage and complementary silica purification.

With six profit centers built within the vertical strategy and all gaining economic advantage utilizing the Company's HPQ silica, across, solar, battery and energy storage solutions, Homerun is positioned to capitalize on high-growth global energy transition markets. The 3-phase development plan has achieved all key milestones in a timely manner, including government partnerships, scalable logistical market access, and breakthrough IP in advanced materials processing and energy solutions.

Homerun maintains an uncompromising commitment to ESG principles, deploying the cleanest and most sustainable production technologies across all operations while benefiting the people in the communities where the Company operates. As we advance revenue generation and vertical integration in 2025, the Company continues to deliver shareholder value through strategic execution within the unstoppable global energy transition.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

