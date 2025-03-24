Enabling permanent sustainable data storage solutions using innovative ceramic-based technology

Cerabyte, the pioneer of ceramic-based data storage solutions, today announced a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the development of its ground-breaking ceramic data storage technology. Designed to meet the growing demand for immutable, sustainable long-term data storage, the initiative includes investment from In-Q-Tel (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies.

Commercial and government sectors anticipate managing data volumes comparable to those of major corporations such as Meta or Amazon. Most of this data will remain in cold storage for extended periods, aligning with typical declassification timelines of 25 to 50 years. The National Academies conducted a Rapid Expert Consultation on technologies for archival data storage upon request of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

"Cerabyte's innovative technology can significantly enhance storage longevity and reliability while also reducing long-term costs and complexity," said Greg Shipley, Managing Director, IQT Munich. "This strategic partnership aligns with our mission to deliver advanced technologies that meet the needs of the national security community."

This partnership represents a major milestone enabling Cerabyte to focus on durability, security and environmental sustainability. Cerabyte's unique ceramic data storage technology offers an unmatched approach, enabling zero power consumption to retain data while enabling fast retrieval of massive data volumes.

"As the world enters the age of AI and the use of digital information becomes unprecedentedly versatile and volatile, the need for permanent, immutable records has never been greater," said Christian Pflaum, co-founder and CEO of Cerabyte. "The strategic partnership with IQT validates our mission and fuels our ability to deliver accessible permanent data storage solutions."

