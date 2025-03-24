Hornetsecurity named Top Player in Radicati's Secure Email - Market Quadrant 2025

Specialist email security and messaging analyst recognizes Hornetsecurity's solid vision for the future

HANOVER, Germany, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hornetsecurity has been named a Top Player in Radicati's Secure Email - Market Quadrant 2025, an annual report issued to illustrate how individual vendors fit within this technology market. This research study explains that "Top Players are the current market leaders with products that offer, both breadth and depth of functionality, as well as possess a solid vision for the future. Top Players shape the market with their technology and strategic vision."

Issued by the analyst specializing in email, security and messaging, Radicati, the Secure Email - Market Quadrant focuses on any software, appliance, or cloud-based service deployed at the mail server, SMTP gateway, or through API integration to filter out spam, viruses, detect and protect from phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and protect messaging traffic from all malware.

A comprehensive email security solution managed through a single pane of glass

Hornetsecurity offers cloud-based security solutions aimed at addressing all areas of email security, including spam, phishing and malware protection, legally compliant archiving, encryption, data lost prevention, and DMARC setup and monitoring as well as defence against CEO fraud and ransomware. Hornetsecurity's advanced threat detection capabilities include time-of-click URL scanning, sandboxing, QR code scanning and BEC protection, ensuring comprehensive protection against evolving email threats.

Hornetsecurity also offers backup, replication, and recovery solutions, with a particular focus on Microsoft 365. Hornetsecurity provides customers with automated, needs-based awareness training, based on a patented spear phishing engine; allows administrators to more easily manage Microsoft 365 permissions, enforce compliance policies, and monitor violations; and helps prevent misdirected emails and data leaks.

All-in-one email security, backup, awareness training, DLP and GRC

"We are honoured to have been recognized as Top Players in this year's edition of Radicati Group's Secure Email - Market Quadrant," said Daniel Hofmann, CEO of Hornetsecurity. "This recognition validates our ongoing efforts to innovate so as to continue to provide our partners and customers with a next-gen, all-in-one, AI-powered solution that provides robust email security, backup, awareness training, data loss prevention, and GRC (governance, risk and compliance) via an easy-to-use platform."

The Secure Email - Market Quadrant 2025 is available as a free download at this link.

About Radicati Group

Radicati Group provides quantitative and qualitative research on email, security, instant messaging, social networking, information archiving, regulatory compliance, wireless technologies, unified communications, and more. It delivers detailed worldwide market size, installed base and forecast information, as well as detailed country breakouts for all technology areas it covers. The Radicati Group works with investment firms on a worldwide basis to identify and evaluate new investment opportunities.

About Hornetsecurity Group

Hornetsecurity is a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-based security, compliance, backup, and security awareness solutions that help companies and organisations of all sizes around the world. Its flagship product, 365 Total Protection, is the most comprehensive cloud security solution for Microsoft 365 on the market. Driven by innovation and cybersecurity excellence, Hornetsecurity is building a safer digital future and sustainable security cultures with its award-winning portfolio. Hornetsecurity operates in more than 120 countries through its international distribution network of 12,000+ channel partners and MSPs. Its premium services are used by more than 125,000 customers.

